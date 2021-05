This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series. On Saturday, the second round of the NHL playoffs begin, and the first round (possibly) ends. The Maple Leafs couldn't knock off the Canadiens at home in Game 5, so now the series heads back to Montreal for Game 6. Meanwhile, the Bruins are hosting the Islanders in Game 1 of their series. I'd say you should expect to not see many goals in that series, but then the Islanders scored 3.50 goals per game and allowed 2.67 goals per game in round one against the Penguins.