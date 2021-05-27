There will be a Women’s Tour de France in 2022 Says Director Prudhomme

Simon Yates won stage 19 of the Giro d’Italia to set up a fascinating final weekend even as Egan Bernal added a few more seconds to his overall lead. Just as he did up the Sega di Ala on Wednesday, Yates rode away from Bernal on the Alpe di Mera at the end of the 166km stage from Abbiategrasso, taking 28 seconds out of the Colombian who remains troubled by a back problem. Bernal took third to push his advantage over second-placed Damiano Caruso up to 2min 29 sec, but all eyes will be on the in-form Yates – 20 seconds further back in third – going into Saturday’s brutal stage to the Alpe Motta before Sunday’s closing time-trial in Milan.