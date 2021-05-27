newsbreak-logo
There will be a Women’s Tour de France in 2022 Says Director Prudhomme

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 8 last year, there was a bombshell at the Tour de France. The race director, Christian Prudhomme, tested positive for coronavirus, and had to spend a week away from the race in isolation. Given the whole existence of the race was built around strict Covid precautions, the hype was justified. As Peter Cossins wrote: “where were you on the day the Tour director tested positive? I’ve got to type that again to let it sink in.”

