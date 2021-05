With the start of the French Open now just days away, there shouldn’t be any shortage of motivation for the players left in the draw at the WTA Strasbourg Open. All will surely be hoping to book their place in the quarterfinals to maintain momentum ahead of the second Major of the year. There are six second-round matches on the slate on day four in Alsace and, as ever, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match, including Yulia Putintseva vs Jil Teichmann. But who will advance?