Avinash “Avi” Kapoor is the third-generation scion and chef of a dynasty of Indian restaurants that began in the 1980s. Kapoor and his brother, Atul, were operating seven restaurants across Los Angeles. Most notably was Akbar in Pasadena, which closed in February 2018 after 21 years. The restaurant Kapoor’s Akbar opened a month later Downtown at Grand Avenue and Cesar E. Chavez Avenue. Now, Kapoor’s Akbar and his Akbar Cuisine of India in Marina del Rey are the surviving outposts of the family’s legacy.