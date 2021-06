Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are used to spending weeks apart, with their robust careers in acting and music often separating them. But Chopra was on Jonas' mind yesterday, and he gave her a loving, public tribute on Instagram to let her know it. Jonas shared a never-before-seen photo of the two leaning in for a kiss. “Her. That’s it. That’s the post. Missing my ❤️” he captioned the shot. More than 1.9 million people liked the post.