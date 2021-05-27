Cancel
Life Lessons from Iggy Pop

By Interview
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article——— “I don’t think I’m lucky; I think I have a tough constitution. And I’ve been wise enough to listen to other people.”. “There are all these different meanings of ‘fool.’ A lot of times, people I really hate—like people who think they’re on top of business world, for example—you’ll see them sneer at somebody and call them a fool, and the people they call fools are generally the people I really like. But to me a real fool is somebody who throws away his life on other people’s road maps. Then there’s the happy fool—like musicians—the jester kind of fool. I’ve done a bit of that kind of work. Bringing a little entertainment value to situations. You could say it’s really foolish to do what feels good at the time. A lot of people get shit for that. But, on the other hand, if you live through it, you look back on it and you’re glad you did it. I know all the most foolish things I ever did, ones that really upset a lot of people and caused me all this grief at the time—those are all my favorite things.”

