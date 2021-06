There was a moment at the Stade de France on Wednesday when the world just seemed to stop and watch – and gawp and purr and jab its elbow into the ribs of the gawping, purring person next to it. The score was 0-0 in the Coupe de France final. Monaco forced a corner on the right. The ball fell to Kylian Mbappé inside his own penalty area. At which point the gravity of the day started to shift.