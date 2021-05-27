Cancel
Study: Cannabis Equity Programs Succeed When They Provide 'Wrap-Around' Support

Ensuring access to (1) non-predatory capital, (2) education, and (3) business services are the most needed and effective measures to support the participation of equity applicants in the regulated cannabis industry, according to the “Social Equity Legislation in Cannabis: A National Study of State and Local Approaches” report, published by The Initiative.

