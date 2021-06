The Qualifying Round of the French Open will signal in a first event with fans for Paris since the pandemic began. Watch the early action on the Tennis Channel. The 2021 will be the first sporting event to have fans in France since the pandemic began. The tournament was postponed a week to ensure that as much fans as possible could attend. While this week is reserved for the qualifying round, the start of this major tournament will happen next Sunday, May 30. While we should note that Rafael Nadal will be favored winning the last four Roland Garros titles in a row including 13 total, there is a lot of fresh talent to look forward to going into this week.