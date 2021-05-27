newsbreak-logo
Important stargazing events to occur this June

By DEANE MORRISON Guest columnist
southernminn.com
 4 days ago

Three important stargazing events will occur this June: the summer solstice, the last of 2021’s three supermoons, and a partial eclipse of the sun. The solar eclipse will be in progress at sunrise on June 10. In southeastern Minnesota, the eclipse will be at its maximum at 5:31 a.m., at which point 13.4% of the sun’s face will be covered. A clear view of the eastern horizon is required to see it. It should be watched only with proper eye protection, despite the sun being very low.

www.southernminn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
