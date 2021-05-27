Important stargazing events to occur this June

On the weekends of the first quarter moon, members of the Escambia Amateur Astronomers set up telescopes at the Pensacola Beach Pavilion (just south of the famed Beach Ball Water Tower) to view the Sun in afternoon, then Moon and planets in evening sky. We set up a variety of telescopes in all sizes and price ranges to show the public how to get started in amateur astronomy, and encourage guests to not only look through our scopes, but also use their own smartphones to photograph the Sun in hydrogen alpha and visible light, craters and mare on the first quarter moon, and planets currently visible. We conduct laser pointer constellation tours to show them how to use the free star maps we hand out. We teach them how to use free apps like Starry Camera on iPhones to photograph constellations, comets, meteors, the ISS and other passing satellites for themselves. Parking is free, and we never charge a fee for any EAAA event.