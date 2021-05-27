Cancel
Grand Junction, CO

Increased travel numbers projected for Memorial Day weekend

By Taylor Burke
nbc11news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This Memorial Day feels like a real milestone, and not just because it’s the unofficial start of summer. Coronavirus cases are dropping, more Americans are vaccinated and many people are using this three-day weekend to ease themselves back into travel. The start of the Memorial Day Weekend travel rush could be seen at Grand Junction Airport on Thursday morning. Executive Director of the airport, Angela Padalecki, says she expects to see one thousand travelers pass through this weekend.

