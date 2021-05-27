Cancel
Ohio State

Visits to 'crisis pregnancy centers' common in Ohio

By The Ohio State University
MedicalXpress
 8 days ago

An estimated one in seven Ohio women of adult reproductive age has visited a crisis pregnancy center, a new study has found. In a survey of 2,529 women, almost 14% said they'd ever attended a center. The prevalence was more than twice as high among Black women and 1.6 times as high among those in the lowest socioeconomic group, found a research team from The Ohio State University. Their study appears in the journal Contraception.

