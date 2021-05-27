Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

New research may explain why some people derive more benefits from exercise than others

By Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
MedicalXpress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough everyone can benefit from exercise, the mechanistic links between physical fitness and overall health are not fully understood, nor are the reasons why the same exercise can have different effects in different people. Now a study published in Nature Metabolism led by investigators at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) provides insights related to these unanswered questions. The results could be helpful for determining the specific types of exercise most likely to benefit a particular individual and for identifying new therapeutic targets for diseases related to metabolism.

medicalxpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiorespiratory Fitness#Physical Fitness#Derive#Health Benefits#Health Research#Clinical Research#Medical Studies#Md#Bidmc#Harvard Medical School#Potential Interventions#Nature Metabolism#Individual Responses#Baseline Levels#Prior Studies#Baseline Vo2max#Muscle#Larger Populations#Diseases#Blood Sugar Levels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Workouts
Related
WorkoutsCulpeper Star Exponent

COMMENTARY: Back away from your computer — and get some exercise

Recently, on a podcast, a reporter casually used the phrase “our COVID bodies.”. No explanation required. Unfortunately, I knew exactly what she meant. May is National Physical Fitness and Sports Month. It was designated as such in 1983 by the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition in hopes of promoting healthier lifestyles among all Americans and improving our quality of life.
Scienceslashdot.org

Research Reveals Why Some Find the Sound of Others Eating So Irritating

There are neurological disorders where auditory stimulus as a potential source for disturbance and stress as been a long known issue. People with Attention Deficit Disorder can become distracted by such sounds making it even more difficult to focus on their work. Likewise people Autism Spectrum Disorder can become overstimulated...
WorkoutsKTEN.com

HOW YOU CAN BENEFIT FROM WATER WORKOUT EXERCISES

Originally Posted On: How You Can Benefit From Water Workout Exercises | (whitefishwave.com) About two and a half hours of aerobic physical activity like swimming every week can decrease your risk of chronic illnesses. It’s also beneficial for patients with heart disease or diabetes. In fact, swimmers have about half the risk of death compared to interactive people. Are you interested in trying water workouts?
FitnessDurango Herald

How low sodium diets may increase health risks

Salt’s value has changed with the industrial revolution, but it still plays a very important role in our individual health. Salt has been used as currency. Roads and cities have been formed because of salt; wars have been fought over it. Not only that – our very lives depend on salt. It is needed for the transmission of nerve impulses. It is essential for digestion. It helps reduce our stress responses. Without adequate salt intake we have increased risk for heart attack, stroke and sleep disorders.
Workoutsparkview.com

Why seniors benefit from regular exercise

This post was written by Jim Thurber, exercise specialist/personal fitness trainer, Parkview Senior Wellness Center. “The reason I exercise is for the quality of life I enjoy.” - Dr. Kenneth Cooper. As a physical education student at Manchester College (now Manchester University) in the 1980s, one of the first books...
FitnessNewsbug.info

SCHROEDER: Diet can impact your brain health

We all have those days when we feel more forgetful than others. You may have heard that a number of factors can affect our memory including lack of sleep, lifestyle, environmental changes and genetics. However, did you know your diet can also impact your brain health?. Eating to support brain...
Fitnessdoctorslounge.com

Healthy Eating Lowers Pregnancy Complication Risk

THURSDAY, June 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- If you're planning to get pregnant or already "eating for two," sticking to a healthy diet may reduce the risk of several common pregnancy complications, researchers say. The new study included nearly 1,900 women who completed diet questionnaires at eight to 13 weeks...
Weight LossWTAX

AHA says prescribed exercise should be first treatment for high blood pressure, cholesterol

The American Heart Association (AHA) released a scientific statement yesterday (June 2nd) saying physical activity is the optimal first treatment choice for adults with mild to moderately elevated blood pressure and blood cholesterol who are otherwise healthy. Lead study author Dr. Bethany Baron Gibbs says, “Increasing physical activity can help lower blood pressure and cholesterol, along with many other health benefits.” Additionally, AHA researchers say some percent of people with mildly high cholesterol would also be best served with a prescription for lifestyle changes. Among those changes: increased physical activity, weight loss, improved diet, not smoking and moderating alcohol intake. They add that there’s no minimum amount of activity required for health improvement from physical activity. Gibbs adds, “Every little bit of activity is better than none. Even small initial increases of 5 to 10 minutes a day can yield health benefits.” (UPI)
HealthEurekAlert

Why do some people get sick while others feel fine?

The answer is something infectious disease experts are working to uncover. As COVID-19 revealed, the same pathogen can have widely varying outcomes in different people. Laura-Isobel McCall, an assistant professor in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry in the University of Oklahoma's College of Arts and Sciences, was selected as one of the 2021 Burroughs Wellcome Fund Investigators in the Pathogenesis of Infectious Disease. This highly competitive award provides $500,000 over a period of five years to facilitate multidisciplinary approaches to the study of human infectious diseases.
DietsNeuroscience News

High GI Diet Associated With ‘Weight Gain Creep’ in Adults

Summary: Consuming high GI foods, such as white bread and potatoes, following weight loss leads to people regaining weight and increases the risk of developing diabetes. Consuming foods like soft white bread and jasmine rice lead to greater weight gain after weight loss, new research suggests. Such foods can also raise blood glucose levels, increasing the likelihood of type 2 diabetes.
Fitnessadvantagenews.com

The benefits of exercising mindfulness

Mindfulness is being aware of your own thoughts and feelings. According to Dr. Janet Taylor, community psychiatrist for Centerstone, “Mindfulness goes beyond simply recognizing what is happening in your mind — it also involves being able to accept those thoughts and feelings.”. One of the best ways to exercise mindfulness...
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Glycemia, Blood Pressure Management Could Slow Cognitive Decline in Older Adults With T1D

Data from a longitudinal study reveal poor glycemic control and blood pressure management may contribute to cognitive decline in older patients with type 1 diabetes. According to study results published in The Lancet. Diabetes & Endocrinology, cognitive function declines with aging among individuals with type 1 diabetes (T1D). However, because associations were seen between glycemia and blood pressure levels and cognitive decline, the authors suggest better management of these factors may help preserve cognitive function.
Healthstudyfinds.org

Sweet! Just 2 servings of fruit a day can significantly lower diabetes risk

JOONDALUP, Australia — It’s no secret that fruit is an important part of a healthy diet. However, a new study finds the right amount of your favorite berries and melons can also stop diabetes in its tracks. Researchers from Edith Cowan University say eating at least two daily servings of fruit each day can cut the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 36 percent.
Weight LossMedical News Today

Diabetes: Diet and weight loss may reduce need for blood pressure drugs

In a study of people with type 2 diabetes and obesity on a low energy replacement diet within a structured intensive weight loss program, 28% of participants could stop blood pressure medication for at least 2 years. The main adverse reaction that participants reported were mild to moderate dizziness. Researchers...
Healtheasyhealthoptions.com

A better variety of gut bacteria reduces age-related muscle loss

Sarcopenia (the decrease in muscle mass, function and strength that takes place as you age) is a serious problem…. It’s one of the leading causes of physical decline and loss of independence in older adults because it stealthily steals muscle mass just when you need it most. It can put...
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Eating This Slashes Your Alzheimer's Risk, New Study Says

If you're concerned with preserving your brain health, you might have tried doing puzzles or even learning a new skill. But what you may not know is that the foods you eat are also key when it comes to staving off forms of dementia, like Alzheimer's disease. Most people understand...