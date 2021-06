This pandemic has changed and impacted a lot of things today. One of the biggest things is we now have to go out with masks and have to put hand sanitizer every so often. Another big impact is that students now have to learn remotely. Now that the pandemic is going on I find myself spending so much time at home. I haven’t been going out to be with my friends, to do sports, to be with family, or just going out in general. I remember thinking before how nice it would be to learn school from home but now that I’m doing remote learning in my opinion I think that remote learning has been one of the hardest things about this pandemic and it has also been one of the most exhausting things about technology today.