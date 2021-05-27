Jacksonville Jaguars could use Tim Tebow at QB, mirroring Taysom Hill

The Jacksonville Jaguars decision to sign former quarterback Tim Tebow to play tight end has been the talk of the NFL world in recent weeks .

Tebow has not played in a regular-season NFL game since 2012. When he was on the field for the Denver Broncos and New York Jets, the former Heisman winner at Florida was nowhere near an NFL-caliber quarterback. Despite this, his former head coach with the Gators, Urban Meyer, has decided to take a chance on Tim Tebow.

Now comes this piece of information from ESPN’s Dianna Russini indicating that Tebow could in fact be used some at quarterback. The idea would be for him to be the Jaguars’ version of New Orleans Saints signal caller Taysom Hill .

“There are those in the league who think Urban Meyer is bringing Tebow in to play QB at that Taysom Hill role. Using him in that wildcat as we’ve seen him use in the past,” the NFL insider noted on Thursday .

Obviously, rookie No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence will be taking a vast majority of the snaps under center. For a college coach in Meyer, the hope is to add a new wrinkle to the Jaguars’ offense.

Can Tim Tebow succeed in his return to the NFL?

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The hope is that this isn’t a PR ploy on the part of the Jaguars’ brass . Tebow is almost a decade removed from playing a real down in the NFL. He’s 33 years old and smallish (6-foot-2) for a tight end. His previous stint in the NFL from 2010-12 didn’t go too swimmingly.

With that said, there’s been some reports that the veteran is in great shape . Tebow’s athletic prowess has never been in question, dating back to a dominant college career with Florida.

Here’s a dude who accounted for over 12,000 total yards 145 total touchdowns against 16 interceptions in college. He was one of the greatest collegiate quarterbacks in modern history.

In terms of potentially playing quarterback in a wildcat formation, Tebow did have some success at the NFL level running the ball. In fact, he accounted for 989 yards and 12 touchdowns at a clip of five yards per rush during his three-year career.

For a Jaguars team coming off a one-win season, trying something new could very well make sense. Meyer and Co. have nothing to lose, either. Tim Tebow signed a one-year contract at the veteran minimum without any guaranteed cash.

At the very least, it’s going to be an extremely interesting dynamic in Duval once training camp gets going in late July. For now, it’s up to Tebow to prove his worth.

