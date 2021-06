Synopsis: Tips and Techniques will recognize the format of this article, which offers a number of well-illustrated tips for using a circular saw on the job to save time. The portable electric circular saw isn’t just a labor-saving device. It’s a tool that can do things which would be impossible with a handsaw. The circular saw is hazardous, and its electric cord tethers you to an outlet, so you’ve got to organize your work differently than you would if you were using a handsaw. But if you can develop the right habits, tricks and sequences for moving materials, nailing and cutting, you can work safely and also save time and energy.