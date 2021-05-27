newsbreak-logo
See the Haunting First Trailer for I'll Be Gone in the Dark's Special Episode

By Alyssa Ray
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: On Thursday, May 27, HBO released the first trailer for the special episode of I'll Be Gone in the Dark. Like previous episodes in the popular true crime series, the new first look goes into the mind of Michelle McNamara and her obsession with cracking cases. Although, this time, viewers will take a closer look at the aftermath of Joseph James DeAngelo Jr.'s trial and a different cold case Michelle was investigating.

