See the Haunting First Trailer for I'll Be Gone in the Dark's Special Episode

Today is going to be a great day and here's why: the first trailer for the Dear Evan Hansen movie is here! On Tuesday, Universal Pictures released the first look at the movie adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical, and we're already in tears. As Ben Platt reprises his role as the socially awkward high school teen (wearing Evan's iconic blue striped polo and cast), we see the entire storyline play out in the 3-minute clip. As if seeing Platt back in action as Evan wasn't emotional enough, the entire trailer is set to "You Will Be Found" from the show. Needless to say, Sept. 24 can't get here soon enough. Watch the emotional trailer above.