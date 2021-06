World-leading processor company Arm has announced that they will be joining COMPUTEX 2021 to share their vision of the future of computing. The digital keynote will be presented by CEO Simon Segars and it will be based around the topic of ‘Sparking the World’s Post-Pandemic Recovery’ and what the company has experienced and dealt with many technological problems identified during the era of COVID-19 which is still ongoing, by the way, alongside many modern issues rosed from innovative and currently practical solutions such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and security vulnerabilities. He will also talk about the brand’s latest offerings in solving the global demands of ubiquitous and specialized processing of some of the most complex solutions.