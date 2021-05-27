Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisonburg, VA

JMU requires students to be vaccinated

By Scott Wise
Posted by 
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t38LD_0aDoKVXX00

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- James Madison University will require students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus in the fall.

"Students must upload their proof of vaccination or exemption form(s) by July 8, 2021," a university spokesperson wrote in an email to the student body. "Exceptions will be accommodated for medical conditions, religious beliefs, or in cases where individuals request an assumption-of-risk exemption."

Other Virginia schools requiring vaccinations include the University of Virginia , William & Mary (pending full FDA approval), and Randolph-Macon College are among the Virginia schools requiring vaccinations.

VCU, the University of Richmond, and Virginia Tech have not yet announced their vaccination plans for the fall.

WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Education
Harrisonburg, VA
Health
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jmu#Randolph Macon College#College Students#Medical Schools#Medical Students#Jmu#James Madison University#Randolph Macon College#Vcu#Vaccinations#Student Body#Exceptions#Fda Approval#Medical Conditions#Religious Beliefs#Fall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Virginia Tech
News Break
Education
News Break
Virginia Commonwealth University
Related