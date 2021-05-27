Cancel
Lancaster County, VA

Troopers ID driver killed in roller wreck

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
Posted by 
WTVR CBS 6
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LxYP5_0aDoKUeo00

LANCASTER COUNTY, Va. -- State police have released the name of the 74-year-old driver killed in a wreck in Lancaster County Wednesday night.

Troopers were called to the single-vehicle crash on Christ Church Road not far from Gaskins Road just after 9 p.m.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2017 Subaru Forester was heading north when it ran off the road to the left and struck a ditch, overturned, and then struck a tree," Sgt. Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police said.

Troopers said the driver, Michael J. Conroy of Weems Va., was the only person in the SUV.

Conroy died of his injuries at the scene, according to troopers.

Troopers said he was wearing a seat belt.

Officials said the investigation into the wreck is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

WTVR CBS 6

