Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lansing, MI

Community marks Lansing man's 99th birthday with a parade

By Tianna Jenkins
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lL38K_0aDoKNix00

A crowd gathered outside of Trinity AME Church on Thursday to celebrate Claude Browne's 99th birthday.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, 2021

Trinity AME Church is the oldest Black church in Lansing, and Browne is its oldest male member. He was born in Columbia, Tennessee, in 1922 and has lived in the Lansing area since 1952.

He says turning 99 means a lot to him.

He says turning 99 means a lot to him.

"It means that I'm still alive and I'm able to go around where I want to go," Browne said.

His celebration included a drive-by birthday parade with balloons, smiles, pictures, honking horns and friendly waves.

Browne held his head high as he wore his gold crown and a shirt that let everyone know he was the birthday king.

Mr. Browne is one of a kind

"Mr. Browne is one of a kind. He's here every Sunday. He beats me here every Sunday when we can be in church. He gets here to make sure everything is in order," Pastor Lila Martin said. "He serves in whatever capacity he can."

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, May 2021

And at 99, Browne isn't letting his age stop him from being active.

And at 99, Browne isn't letting his age stop him from being active.

"I do 150 pushups every day God lets me live," Browne said. "My motto is 'I'm not in a hurry to go. And I'm not going until the good Lord calls me.'"

His daughter Thresa Browne says her father is a hard-working man and well known in the community.

His daughter Thresa Browne says her father is a hard-working man and well known in the community.

"He's good for helping someone somewhere. If you're sick, he'll be there. If you need some food he'll bring it to you. He's that type of person," Thresa Browne said.

She says it's a great feeling to know that he's loved by so many in the community. And she's happy that he could celebrate his birthday at a place he loves so much.

"It's a wonderful milestone. I wish my mom was here to see it all," Thresa Brown said. "It's wonderful that he made it to 99, and he's going to make it to 100."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Lansing, MI
Society
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Society
Lansing, MI
Lifestyle
City
Columbia Township, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Closings#Black Church#Working Man#Sunday School#Community#Trinity Ame Church#Fox47news Website#Breaking News#Daily Headlines#Twitter Like#Pastor Lila Martin#Balloons#Honking Horns#Mr Browne#Drive#God#Pictures#Turning#Ame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Celebrations
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
Related
WILX-TV

Venues in Lansing prepare for an important summer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two venues in Lansing are ready for crowds to start rolling in and trying to play catch up from 2020. UrbanBeat in Lansing is bringing back live music to the community. “So many people have said ‘it’s been way too long’. It’s good therapy for people....
Lansing, MIWILX-TV

We’re Celebrating National Craft Beer Week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There are so many great options when it comes to Michigan-made craft beers. One North Kitchen & Bar in Lansing has 46 different beers on tap, which includes their Michigan Craft Corner that features six very unique beers that are made in Michigan. Some of the craft beers you can try at One North Lansing come from great Michigan breweries like Trail Point Brewing, Perrin, Ozone and Founder.
Michigan Statethebrighterside.news

60-year-old braids of hair donated to Michigan charity

A Michigan woman who received some braids of hair from her aunt when she was 12 years old donated the 60-year-old locks to a charity that makes wigs for children. Janet Guinter, of Lansing, said she received the unusual family heirloom from her aunt several decades ago. "My aunt was...