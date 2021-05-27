Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

How To Spend A Perfect Weekend In Picturesque Medford, Oregon

By Jo-Anne Bowen
travelawaits.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Located in the center of Oregon’s Rogue Valley, Medford is often referred to as “Heart of the Rogue.” With 200 days of annual sunshine and annual precipitation of 23 inches, the area is great for outdoor activities, wine tasting, and retirement living. Add in the culinary scene, with the “World’s Best Cheese” and “one of the top ten chocolatiers in America,” along with Harry & David’s flagship store, your appetite is well-looked after. Team all this with craft breweries, vineyards, tasting rooms, and a state-of-the-art performing center; you have many activities to enjoy.

www.travelawaits.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Medford, OR
Medford, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac Cheese#Mac And Cheese#Long Weekend#Mountain Biking#Beer Gardens#Outdoor Activities#Fun Home#Travelawaits#Harry David#Grants Pass#Dancin Vineyards#The Formaggio Board#Rogue#Oregon Blue Rrb#Tempranillo#Walkabout Brewing#Roxy Ann Winery#Medford Beer Week#Bear Creek Golf Course#Rogue S Mary Cheddar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Biking
Related
Oregon Stateenewschannels.com

Agri-Investment Services Hires Kendall Vasek-Jones as Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon

(SALEM, Ore.) — NEWS: Agri-Investment Services recently employed Kendall Vasek-Jones as their Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon. Ms. Vasek-Jones has degrees in Viticulture-Enology and Wine Business Management from Washington State University and was previously employed by Chateau Ste. Michelle in Washington. Brett Veatch, Regional Director of Agri-Investment Services, states: “Kendall...
Jackson County, ORroguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 5/17 – Fire Season Starts Early for Southern Oregon Due to Drought Conditions, Several Wildfires Start Following Lightning Strikes in Jackson County

The latest news stories and stories of interest in the Rogue Valley from the digital home of Southern Oregon, from Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Today– Sunny, with a high near 83. Light northwest wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tuesday– Mostly sunny, with a high near...
Oregon Statehistorynet.com

Book Review: Saving the Oregon Trail

Saving the Oregon Trail: Ezra Meeker’s Last Grand Quest, by Dennis M. Larsen, Washington State University Press, Pullman, 2020, $28.95. Wild West presented the Ezra Meeker story in brief in special contributor John Koster’s August 2020 feature “Nothing Meek About Him.” The pioneer is remembered for having traveled the Oregon Trail in his 20s in 1852, then raised awareness of the neglected route by traversing it again by ox and wagon at age 75 in 1906. But, of course, there is so much more to learn about the fascinating and magnificently mobile Meeker, who died within a month of his 98th birthday. For that look no further than Dennis Larsen, a retired high school history teacher and leading expert on Meeker. Saving the Oregon Trail is his concluding volume on Meeker. Earlier came The Missing Chapters: The Untold Story of Ezra Meeker’s Old Oregon Trail Monument Expedition (2006), Slick as a Mitten: Ezra Meeker’s Klondike Enterprise (2009) and Hop King: Ezra Meeker’s Boom Years (2016).
Oregon StatePosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon to set 'murder hornet' traps on Washington border

Emma Eakins' work with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to trap the Asian giant hornet recently won an award.Emma Eakins loves insects. But there's one insect Eakins hopes to never see in Oregon — the Asian giant hornet, dubbed the "murder hornet" by researchers for its aggressive behavior and powerful sting. Eakins is a Glencoe High School senior who recently started a project in partnership with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to help people build Asian giant hornet lures and traps. "Asian giant hornets are not currently in Oregon," Eakins said, adding that if the invasive species does make...
Oregon Stateklcc.org

Spike In Homeless Deaths On Oregon's South Coast Highlights Holes In Safety Net

On a recent Sunday in St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Brookings, Father Bernie Lindley is holding a service about charity and healing and good will. “Peter, empowered by his faith and the witness of Jesus Christ, sees this man and heals this man, and the man gets up at once and dances for joy,” Lindley says to the dozen parishioners seated throughout the small church.
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Keep Oregon Green: Fireworks

Fireworks are banned from public lands managed by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management - and the City of Eugene further restricts legal fireworks use to just 4 days per year. The State of Oregon maintains guides to what is legal and what is illegal when it comes...
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Week in review: New COVID-19 cases down 15.5% in Oregon

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this weekly update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...
Oregon StateKCBY

Coquille Police Department to participate in Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz

COQUILLE, Ore. — The Coquille Police Department is taking part in the upcoming Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz, the department said. From May 24 through June 6, law enforcement agencies in Oregon including Coquille PD will use federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws, including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under the age of two.
Medford, ORKDRV

La Clinica Birch Grove Health Center helping those along the greenway

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Monday may 17th, marked the third week the Medford Police Livability Team served another round of 72-hour prohibited camping notices to campsites along the Bear Creek Greenway, part of the city's ongoing effort to clear the area before fire danger levels reach critical mass. The La Clinica...
Medford, ORijpr.org

Rogue Valley Air Pollution Ranked With Some Of The Country's Worst

In the American Lung Association’s 2021 “State of the Air” report, Jackson County was ranked seventh in the nation for worst particle pollution. Medford and Grants Pass were ranked as the fifth most particle-polluted cities, just one spot above Los Angeles. Carrie Nyssen is with the American Lung Association. She...
Prospect, ORPosted by
Prospect Today

Prospect events coming soon

1. Women's Weight Loss & Bliss Retreat; 2. Crater Lake National Park, with moderate hikes; 3. the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at GRAPE STREET; 4. SAT Bootcamp (High School Students); 5. Mobile COVID Vaccination Clinic (Pfizer) Wednesday May 26th 10AM-Noon;
Oregon StateArgus Observer Online

Oregon Department of Agriculture appoints local woman to state ag board

ONTARIO — An Ontario woman, who is the owner/operator of a see farm and who grew up on a large third-generation cattle operation in Idaho, was one of two appointed to serve on the Oregon State Board of Agriculture. Gov. Kate Brown made the appointments on May 13, with the new members filling remaining partial terms left vacant when Marty Meyers died in December of 2020 and Grant Kitamura moved to Idaho in January of 2021, according to a news release from the ODA on Friday.
nbc16.com

Much ado about masks as Oregon's, U.S. guidelines remain contradictory & unclear

PORTLAND, Ore. — As more states and national franchises begin to loosen restrictions on facemasks, the path forward for Oregon businesses remains murky as state leaders work to develop a plan. A handful of companies announced a move away from mandatory facemasks at their businesses, while others continue to adhere...