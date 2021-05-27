Warren- Kenneth Wayne Edenfield, 82, passed away with his family by his side on Wednesday May 19, 2021. He was born March 14, 1939 in New Hope, Ohio, to the late Cornelius Wilson Edenfield and Jewel (Brammar) Edenfield. Survivors include the love of his life and wife of 62 years, Lula (Ann) Spencer-Edenfield; his children, son Randall (Misty) Edenfield of Warren; daughter Kimberly (Phil) Nelson of Kent and daughter Michelle “Shelly” (Cliff) Straitiff of Warren; son-in-law John Thompson (husband of oldest daughter Deborah (Debbie), now deceased); seven grandchildren, Brandyn (Tess) Hurd, Amber Thompson, Sal Thompson, Erin (Matt) Schaad, Jeff (Sandra) Nelson, Kyle Kaster, Heidi Straitiff and Bethany Gillespie; seven great-grandchildren: Henry, Heidi, Gabrielle, Jack, Christopher and Lane; and three sisters: Janet (Lee) White, Rita (James) Vanderpool and Mary (John) Taulbee. Kenneth was preceded in death by daughter Debbie and brother John Edenfield. He was the Associate Pastor at the General Assembly Church of God of Newton Falls. Ordained as a minister in 1963, he felt honored to perform numerous marriages, preside at many funerals and lead countless people, through his steadfast faith and inspirational example, to become Christians and to believe in the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. His highest priorities were always God, his wife and his children. A “Gentle Giant”, he always made a big impression as a kind soul and devoted Christian. He spent his life studying the Bible, honoring God and serving people. Everyone who knew him respected him, admired him and appreciated his loving, generous-hearted and unselfish ways. He never hesitated to lend a hand to anyone in need. (The family has several memories of his bringing home a hitchhiker he’d just met.) Many relished Kenneth’s wisdom. One of his favorite pieces of advice was to say, “Let’s not get excited”. He was also known for suggesting, as often as possible, “Let’s eat pie,” and insisting that he liked only two kinds of pie- hot or cold! Kenneth loved to garden, share his produce with others, hold Ann’s hand while watching westerns, tell stories and make people laugh. He was a delight, and enriched the lives of all around him. The family wishes to express its sincere gratitude to St. Joseph Hospital and Ohio One Lake Vista in Cortland for the excellent level of professional care and compassion shown to the entire family. Memorial gifts in Kenneth’s honor may be made to the General Assembly Church of God.