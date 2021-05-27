Jersey Shore’s Mike and Lauren Sorrentino’s Son’s Name Romeo Reign Has the Sweetest Meaning

Baby Sitch! Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and wife Lauren’s son, Romeo Reign, has the sweetest name. The MTV stars welcomed baby No. 1 on Wednesday, May 26, and the meaning behind his moniker will make you melt.

According to The Bump, “even though the name comes from the most famous ill-fated couple in literature, Romeo is what you call a man who’s a serial flirt.” As for Romeo’s middle name, Reign, Nameberry says the title is “of English origin” and “means rule [or] sovereign.”

In April, Mike, 38, and Lauren, 36, who announced her pregnancy in November 2020, told In Touch they had “three names” in the running. “I think we’re going to reveal that name once we give birth,” the New York native explained. “It wasn’t that easy to pick a name because we were going back and forth for a couple [of] months. But eventually, the third name was a little bit more unique.”

“But at the same time, once we do reveal that name, you’ll be like, ‘Figured he would name his kid that.’ It’s pretty cool,” the proud dad teased at the time.

Luckily, their son’s nursery was all ready for their bundle of joy’s arrival. “It’s so pretty,” Mike gushed about the space.

Lauren Sorrentino/Instagram

Lauren explained she chose a lot of “neutrals” consisting of “cream, grays and whites” for their newborn son’s room. “I want it to be like a more inviting space, but it’s turning into one of the nicest rooms in our house because we worked with an amazing team of people,” the blonde beauty said at the time. “We will, of course, share everything with once it’s done.”

While the house is ready for their infant, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars couldn’t help but admit they were a bit nervous thinking about what it would be like to raise a child.

“One of us is going to have to do the disciplines, so I don’t know. Being a first-time parent, I might melt, you know, upon seeing baby Sitch,” Mike confessed. “So, I don’t know how this is going to work. It’s sort of like a wait and see right now. I think my wife is definitely going to be a softie, and it’s really up to me to lay down the discipline. I don’t know if I’m going to be able to do that with little baby Sitcher.”

Lauren added, “I feel like it’s going to start where he’s going to want the baby to stay up all the time and be with us everywhere we go, and then, eventually when he’s older, he’ll become the enforcer.”

Congrats to the Sorrentino family!