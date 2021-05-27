Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jersey Shore’s Mike and Lauren Sorrentino’s Son’s Name Romeo Reign Has the Sweetest Meaning

By Laura Rizzo
Posted by 
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 8 days ago

Baby Sitch! Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and wife Lauren’s son, Romeo Reign, has the sweetest name. The MTV stars welcomed baby No. 1 on Wednesday, May 26, and the meaning behind his moniker will make you melt.

According to The Bump, “even though the name comes from the most famous ill-fated couple in literature, Romeo is what you call a man who’s a serial flirt.” As for Romeo’s middle name, Reign, Nameberry says the title is “of English origin” and “means rule [or] sovereign.”

In April, Mike, 38, and Lauren, 36, who announced her pregnancy in November 2020, told In Touch they had “three names” in the running. “I think we’re going to reveal that name once we give birth,” the New York native explained. “It wasn’t that easy to pick a name because we were going back and forth for a couple [of] months. But eventually, the third name was a little bit more unique.”

“But at the same time, once we do reveal that name, you’ll be like, ‘Figured he would name his kid that.’ It’s pretty cool,” the proud dad teased at the time.

Luckily, their son’s nursery was all ready for their bundle of joy’s arrival. “It’s so pretty,” Mike gushed about the space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h7PY1_0aDoKIJK00
Lauren Sorrentino/Instagram

Lauren explained she chose a lot of “neutrals” consisting of “cream, grays and whites” for their newborn son’s room. “I want it to be like a more inviting space, but it’s turning into one of the nicest rooms in our house because we worked with an amazing team of people,” the blonde beauty said at the time. “We will, of course, share everything with once it’s done.”

While the house is ready for their infant, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars couldn’t help but admit they were a bit nervous thinking about what it would be like to raise a child.

“One of us is going to have to do the disciplines, so I don’t know. Being a first-time parent, I might melt, you know, upon seeing baby Sitch,” Mike confessed. “So, I don’t know how this is going to work. It’s sort of like a wait and see right now. I think my wife is definitely going to be a softie, and it’s really up to me to lay down the discipline. I don’t know if I’m going to be able to do that with little baby Sitcher.”

Lauren added, “I feel like it’s going to start where he’s going to want the baby to stay up all the time and be with us everywhere we go, and then, eventually when he’s older, he’ll become the enforcer.”

Congrats to the Sorrentino family!

In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

22
Followers
1K+
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jersey Shore#Joy#The Third Man#Proud Family#Jersey Shore#Mtv#Wife Lauren#Family Vacation Stars#Congrats#Serial#Neutrals#English Origin#Running#April
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiescalifornianewstimes.com

Mike Sorrentino Welcomes a Son! See the Perfect Pics!

Jersey Shore fans, we have a situation. Or, more specifically, we are making ourselves a cute, adorable, entirely new situation. On Wednesday, May 26th, Lauren Sorrentino gave birth to her and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s first child. The couple shared the blessed news that their son had arrived a day...
CelebritiesPosted by
SoJO 104.9

Jersey Shore’s The Situation is a Dad, His Son’s Name is Romantic

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and his wife Lauren just had a baby boy on Wednesday. 6 pounds 8 ounces and 19 inches. No word yet on how well his abs are developed. Hey I have a kid named Atticus after the literary character Atticus Finch in To Kill A Mockingbird so I can’t really cast stones about unusual names. And Romeo is certainly thoroughly Italian. Reign surprised me though. Reign. Like a king? Over one’s kingdom? What else could I expect but a bad ass name from a dad who once tipped a delivery guy in protein shakes?
TV & VideosETOnline.com

'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Cast Reacts to Snooki's Return (Exclusive)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is about to get crazy, because Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is back!. ET spoke with Jenni 'JWoww' Farley, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D and Angelina Pivarnick ahead of the show's return to MTV on Thursday, where they shared their thoughts on their co-star's surprise return. "She's...
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi lands a new show

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi just returned to Jersey Shore Family Vacation, and she’s now returning to MTV for another new project. According to a new report from Deadline, the reality star is set to be the host of Messyness, yet another spin-off to the super-popular Ridiculousness that the network puts on the air about a million different times a day. What makes Messyness stands out (beyond the apparent misspelling of the title) is its content, which will probably be similar to the early days of Jersey Shore. Think in terms of clips featuring party fouls, drunken antics, and other situations specific to this brand.
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

'Floribama Shore's Nilsa Prowant gives birth to baby boy

May 21 (UPI) -- Floribama Shore star Nilsa Prowant is a new mom. The 27-year-old television personality welcomed her first child, son Gray Allen, with her fiancé, Gus Gazda, on Thursday. Prowant shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Gazda and their baby boy. "31 hours...
Celebritiesimdb.com

Kourtney Kardashian's Tooth Fairy Delivery Setup for Son Reign Is Simply Magical

Kourtney Kardashian just made us believe in fairies. The mom of three revealed that the Tooth Fairy visited her 6-year-old son Reign Disick shortly after he lost his tooth, and sprinkled some magic along the way. The Poosh founder posted about the amazing visit on her Friday, May 28 Instagram Story. One video shows the dusting of glitter all around a sleeping Reign's room—a sign that there's magic in the air, no doubt. Another reveals the tiny door and grassy fairy patch, which the Tooth Fairy uses to get from her world to ours. Kourtney, who clearly has some sort of special relationship with the Tooth Fairy, noted in her Instagram Story, "Only the...
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Hollywood Quick Hits: Damson Idris, Evelyn Lozada & More!

DAMSON IDRIS DEACTIVATES TWITTER AFTER ASKING WOMEN WHY THEY CURVE MEN: Snowfall actor Damson Idris faced backlash after asking women why they curve men on Twitter. He tweeted a few days back, “Question. Ladies if a guy keeps texting you to meet up but you know you will NEVER want to why don’t you just tell him?” After receiving backlash, he tweeted, “Chill I don’t get curved lol. I just ask the questions men want to hear. Why be on twitter if we can’t have stimulating conversations. But more importantly if I’m ever ‘corny’ to you then your not my type anyway [sic].” The actor later deactivated his Twitter page but he reactivated it Tuesday night (June 1st).