Victoria and David Beckham Coordinate Their Chic Looks
We may rarely get a peek at their day-to-day style, but when David and Victoria Beckham step out on the scene, you can almost guarantee it will be a moment. Yesterday, the notoriously chic couple were seen leaving New York City’s Bar Pitti in looks signaling that they’re ready for summer. Victoria sported her take on the lemon color trend of the season, and it’s every bit as posh and polished as you would expect. The former Spice Girl wore look five from her eponymous label's spring/summer 2021 collection. Fully decked out in a turtleneck sweater with a matching jacket and butter-hued pants, the mom of four stayed true to her glam aesthetic by adding an oversized Hermès bag and a pair of five-inch heels.www.harpersbazaar.com