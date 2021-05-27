Covid dealt blow to Dayton’s Top 100, but resiliency is prevailing

A digital marketing agency born out of the Covid-19 pandemic has opened its first location in one of downtown Dayton's newest office developments. Van Tec Marketing, founded eight months ago by a group of local entrepreneurs with expertise in marketing, advertising, sales and technology, recently launched at The Hub Powered by PNC Bank — a mixed-use space at the Dayton Arcade that contains shared and private offices, meeting rooms, conference areas, pop-up retail opportunities, learning labs and classrooms.