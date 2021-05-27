Cancel
Dayton, OH

Covid dealt blow to Dayton’s Top 100, but resiliency is prevailing

By Caleb Stephens
Dayton Business Journal
 8 days ago
Before Covid delivered a body shot to the Dayton region economy last March, industries were booming with many companies plotting a record year.

Dayton Business Journal

The Dayton Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Dayton, OHPosted by
Dayton Business Journal

Digital marketing agency opens first office at Dayton Arcade

A digital marketing agency born out of the Covid-19 pandemic has opened its first location in one of downtown Dayton's newest office developments. Van Tec Marketing, founded eight months ago by a group of local entrepreneurs with expertise in marketing, advertising, sales and technology, recently launched at The Hub Powered by PNC Bank — a mixed-use space at the Dayton Arcade that contains shared and private offices, meeting rooms, conference areas, pop-up retail opportunities, learning labs and classrooms.
Moraine, OHPosted by
Dayton Business Journal

Moraine’s housing investments yield steady returns

Strategic housing investments in Moraine have spurred continued population growth and future collaborative opportunities in residential real estate, city officials say. Newer housing communities, such as Pinnacle Ridge and Wright Landing, have seen continuous growth over the past year. Pinnacle Ridge, a 104-lot subdivision, no longer has homes available while lots at Wright Landing, a 52-lot subdivision, are being sold at rapid pace.
Income TaxPosted by
Dayton Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - May 28, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. The latest information available concerning unpaid tax levies filed by the Internal Revenue Service against individuals and businesses. Releases of Federal Tax...
Dayton Business Journal

Real estate leader muses on challenging year

Ron Sweeney is managing partner at Coldwell Banker Heritage Realtors, one of the fastest-growing real estate firms in the Dayton region. Sweeney’s diverse background has an emphasis in telecommunications, service, and real estate industries in both consumer and business markets. Coldwell Banker posted revenue of $44 million last year, up...
Dayton, OHPosted by
Dayton Business Journal

Yelp announces Dayton's top 10 restaurants

If you’re looking for a new place to eat this summer, Yelp has put together a list of Dayton’s top 10 restaurants, as decided by the Yelp community. In first place comes Mudlick Tap House followed by Salt Block Biscuit Company, Table 33, Stoney’s Munchie Bar, Jimmie’s Ladder 11, Texas Beef & Cattle Company, Wheat Penny Oven and Bar, The Pine Club, Bourbon Street Grill & Cafe and Thai 9.