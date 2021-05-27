Covid dealt blow to Dayton’s Top 100, but resiliency is prevailing
Before Covid delivered a body shot to the Dayton region economy last March, industries were booming with many companies plotting a record year.www.bizjournals.com
Before Covid delivered a body shot to the Dayton region economy last March, industries were booming with many companies plotting a record year.www.bizjournals.com
The Dayton Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/dayton