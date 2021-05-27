CASA discussed at Bracken fiscal

The CASA of Bracken, Mason and Fleming Counties office is located at 28 West Second Street in Maysville.

BROOKSVILLE — There are two fund-raisers planned for CASA of Bracken, Mason and Fleming Counties.

CASA is the Court Appointed Special Advocates program. It serves children in the Bracken, Mason and Fleming County areas. The organization is focused on speaking for children who cannot speak for themselves. Volunteers make recommendations to the court to make sure those needs are met.

During a Wednesday meeting of Bracken County Fiscal Court, CASA Director Rebecca Palmer announced the upcoming fund-raisers and updated magistrates on what CASA has done over the last year.

According to Palmer, the two fund-raisers includes Coop for CASA, which is a chicken coop that will be raffled off with the winner announced during the Germantown Fair.

Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at h ttps://go.rallyup.com/a-coop-for-casa.

A second fund-raiser will be a golf scramble held at the Fleming County Golf Association on June 26.

During the meeting, Palmer said in 2020, CASA served 54 children in Bracken County and trained 13 volunteers for the program.

“That’s more volunteers than we trained in 2019,” she said. “That’s a really good number for everything we had going on last year and trying to do everything virtually.”

According to Palmer, there are eight active volunteers and four board members in Bracken County. There are 41 active volunteers for the program as a whole.

Palmer said CASA also worked with the school districts last year to make sure children had what they needed.

“We reached out to the school districts. We provided earbuds for the kids in the Bracken County District. We handed out composition books and folders in Augusta,” she said.

She also reached out to the districts to help with Christmas presents. Augusta Independent School was the only one of the two districts to respond, according to Palmer.

“We provided the students at AIS with socks,” she said. “We also provided gifts for Bracken County kids who are in foster care.”

Palmer also told magistrates about Our Kids Place, a foster care closet that provides clothing to those in need.

“It started out as a clothing closet just for children in foster care, but we are able to provide clothes for any kids who may need them in any of our counties,” she said.

The clothing closet is currently in the basement of the First Christian Church, but will soon be moved to the new CASA office location at 28 West Second Street in Maysville.