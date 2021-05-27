Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Connor McDavid and Mike Trout: one and the same

By Jon Hoefling
Deadspin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo guys walk into a bar. They’re both dressed to the nines with glamorous accolades and praise, yet they hang their heads low. They sit a few seats apart and order the same drink. The two get to talking. The first guy says “Man, the higher-ups at my workplace aren’t...

deadspin.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor Hellebuyck
Person
Ken Griffey Jr.
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Leon Draisaitl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Angels#The Warriors#Major League Baseball#3 7#The Chicago Blackhawks#Mcdavid And Draisaitl#Era#Mlb Hall Of Famer#Keyboard Warriors#Things#Damn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
News Break
MLB
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLNHL

Bennett suspended, out for Panthers in Game 2 against Lightning

Disciplined for boarding Tampa Bay forward Coleman. Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett has been suspended one game for boarding Tampa Bay Lightning forward Blake Coleman. Sam Bennett was suspended one game by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday and will not play for the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup First Round against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; CNBC, SNE, TVAS, BSFL, BSSUN).
MLBAtlantic City Press

Daily Mike Trout report: Held hitless in 3-1 loss to Rays

Mike Trout, 29, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting. Wednesday: Went 0 for 2 with a walk and...
MLBNew York Post

Mike Trout among MLB legends upset over Angels’ Albert Pujols move

Mike Trout was surprised. Adrian Beltre called it “shameful.” David Ortiz said it shouldn’t have happened. The Angels’ decision to designate Albert Pujols for assignment was not a popular move among current and former players. Trout, the sport’s best player and a teammate of Pujols, was caught off guard, finding out about the move when he saw Pujols hugging teammates.
MLBMLB

Trout on Pujols: 'I can't thank him enough'

The news of Albert Pujols getting designated for assignment by the Angels on Thursday came as a shock to many people in the baseball world. That includes his now former teammate Mike Trout. It wasn’t until reliever Steve Cishek came up to the Angels center fielder asking if everything was...
MLBRedlands Daily Facts

Alexander: For Mike Trout, Albert Pujols’ departure was a personal loss

Mike Trout said he figured something was up when relief pitcher Steve Cishek came in and told him that Albert Pujols was hugging everyone in the clubhouse. “I said, ‘Man, that doesn’t sound right,’” Trout related Friday afternoon. It was an unexpected goodbye. The Angels stunned not only their own...
MLBnumberfire.com

Angels' Mike Trout batting third on Friday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Trout returns to the lineup in centerfield and will bat third versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and the Red Sox on Friday. Juan Lagares returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Trout...
MLBYardbarker

Mike Trout acknowledges Albert Pujols' release made him break down

Mike Trout acknowledged on Friday that he struggled with Albert Pujols’ release by the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels on Thursday surprised the sports world by announcing they had cut Pujols, who was in the final year of his contract. The team benched Pujols on Wednesday night, and the 41-year-old was not happy. The two sides eventually agreed to part ways to give Pujols the chance to play elsewhere.
NHLCBS Sports

Oilers' Connor McDavid: Draws assist in finale

McDavid collected an assist and three shots in a 4-1 loss to Vancouver on Saturday. McDavid suited up for the Oilers' regular-season finale and teed up Adam Larsson's one-timer that opened the scoring in the first period. It was McDavid's league-leading 105th point in 56 games, putting the finishing touches on his third NHL scoring title in the last five years.
MLBnumberfire.com

Mike Trout taking breather for Angels against Astros

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout is not in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros. The Angels appear to be giving Trout the day off after he went hitless and struck out four times in the three previous games. Juan Lagares will start in center field and hit sixth. Jared Walsh has been bumped up to third in the order, followed by Taylor Ward and Jose Rojas.
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

No Mike Trout, David Fletcher or Justin Upton means no win for Angels

HOUSTON — Angels manager Joe Maddon explained the decision early in the day. After announcing a batting order Wednesday that didn’t include Mike Trout, David Fletcher or Justin Upton — all given a break ahead of the team’s day off Thursday — Maddon argued it could be “beneficial” for his regulars in the big picture, a two-day rest to recharge their batteries in a long season.
NHLchatsports.com

Oilers: Connor McDavid truly did have a one of a kind season

Connor McDavid #97, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images) The Edmonton Oilers start their run for the Stanley Cup in just a few days. Let’s talk about Connor McDavid’s regular-season one more time. McDavid put up 105 points in 56 games. Wow is that great? McDavid was just 7...
MLBfangraphs.com

Mike Trout, Yasmani Grandal, and Other Early BABIP Outliers

When it comes to early-season dominance or struggles, BABIP tends to be a featured player in many of the odder-looking lines. At the top of the league, you have the already amazing Mike Trout sporting a .519 BABIP, fueling a video game-like 236 wRC+ and a 1.224 OPS. On the flip side, quality players are still looking way up at the Mendoza line, such as Yasmani Grandal (.121 BA, .125 BABIP) or Kyle Tucker (.179 BA, .173 BABIP). Even though the evidence suggests that there’s more variability in BABIP ability among hitters than pitchers, a month of a season is a pitifully small amount of time to establish a new baseline expectation for BABIP. So, who is “earning” their BABIP and who isn’t so far?
NHLYardbarker

NHL: Connor McDavid finishes with 105 points, and Craig Anderson wins it for Capitals in relief

Connor McDavid picked up his 105th point to close out the regular season in a 4-1 loss to the Canucks. Yes, the Canucks are still playing and so are the Flames as the NHL playoffs began last night too. That is the strangeness of this COVID 56 game schedule and will continue well into next week. Calgary and Vancouver play three more times to complete their regular season schedules due to the Canucks’ 3-week COVID hiatus.
NHLchatsports.com

Edmonton Oilers: The contracts can wait for after the playoffs

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins #93, James Neal #18, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images) The Edmonton Oilers are playoff-bound. The team finished up the regular season last night against the Vancouver Canucks. On Wednesday night, they will play their first game of the Stanley Cup playoffs since 2017. There is no guarantee with the postseason, so the Oilers have to do their best to focus on the next game at hand.