Which Extrav would each member of the ‘Friends’ gang go to?

Looking back, one of the things that arguably made Friends so successful was how perfect of a job the producers did with casting. We aren't just talking in terms of talent, but age, too! The genesis behind the '90s sitcom was to follow the lives of a group of friends all in their mid-to-late 20s. For the most part, the producers stuck to that age demographic, which leant a big hand in how well the six main cast members meshed together. As seasons went on, life events off the set such as Lisa Kudrow's pregnancy were incorporated into the show's plot to show realistic circumstances people in their 20s might face. From marriages to career accolades, here's what each Friends cast member was up to during their decade-long run that consisted of over 200 episodes.