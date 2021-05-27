Cancel
Which Extrav would each member of the ‘Friends’ gang go to?

By Charlie Fabre
The Tab
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExtravs are back! And so is Friends as the reunion show airs tonight. We can’t believe the two most iconic things have made a return just for us. 2021 really is looking up. We don’t get much insight into what the Friends gang were like at uni, except for Ross and Chandler who were complete nerds, so there’s lots of fun and free reign in imagining it. If the Friends cast were at Lancaster would they have all turned out to be the same people? What societies would they have joined? Which campus bar would be their favourite?

#Fashion Trends#We Are Your Friends#Cat Valentine#Uni#Extrav 2021#Tropicana#Enchanted Forest#New Black#Erotic Author Mother#Fun#Bash#Leather Pants Ross#Complete Nerds#Smelly Cat#Glitter#Nostalgia
The Independent

This Whistles dress is a dupe for Rachel Green’s Nineties number in Friends

During its 10-season run, Friends influenced our lives in many ways, from tips on how not to move a sofa to mastering the art of oonagi. But, perhaps the biggest lesson that the show taught us over the years was how to master late Nineties, early Noughties style.While Monica had great taste in boots and Phoebe satiated our thirst for eccentric ensembles, it was the group’s resident fashion guru, Rachel Green, who had a real knack for grasping the trends of the times.Read more: What the IndyBest team will be buying in The Outnet’s up to 80% off saleWith jobs...
TV SeriesHelloGiggles

The 'Friends' Reunion Director Revealed Which Cast Member He Had to Win Over First

When Friends: The Reunion premiered on May 27th, it looked flawless. All the core cast members took part, it was full of guest stars, and the nostalgia level was off the charts. But director Ben Winston (who is also executive producer of The Late Late Show) told The Sunday Times on June 6th that making it all happen was definitely a process. And it all started with getting the original cast on board.
TV SeriesPopSugar

The Age of Each Friends Cast Member During Filming Will Leave You Feeling Nostalgic

Looking back, one of the things that arguably made Friends so successful was how perfect of a job the producers did with casting. We aren't just talking in terms of talent, but age, too! The genesis behind the '90s sitcom was to follow the lives of a group of friends all in their mid-to-late 20s. For the most part, the producers stuck to that age demographic, which leant a big hand in how well the six main cast members meshed together. As seasons went on, life events off the set such as Lisa Kudrow's pregnancy were incorporated into the show's plot to show realistic circumstances people in their 20s might face. From marriages to career accolades, here's what each Friends cast member was up to during their decade-long run that consisted of over 200 episodes.
TV & Videosthesaxon.org

Reviving friends is like getting back with your ex: a bad idea | Hadley freeman

I I know I need to move on, but I can’t stop thinking about the Friends reunion. Extreme 90s enunciation: what was that anyway? I was never a die-hard Friends fan, I liked it, sure, but let’s be honest, it wasn’t Frasier. But I can’t imagine any fan of any kind has spent the last 17 years thinking, “Man, I’d love to see a Friends reunion! And by ‘reunion’ I mean James Corden asking the actors who laughed the loudest. “
Hair CareVogue

Yes, The Rachel Haircut Is Trending Again – This Is How To Wear It In 2021

Ask any millennial to name the most iconic haircuts of our time and the “Rachel” might just be top of their list. The flicky, feathered and voluminous short haircut worn by Jennifer Aniston in the ’90s, when she was starring as Rachel Green in Friends, made waves when it first hit screens. Everyone wanted it, and as the buzz around Friends: The Reunion lingers, it’s once again very much on our minds.
TV SeriesDaily Herald

Lisa Kudrow enjoying Honey of an adventure in animated show 'Housebroken'

The new FOX animated comedy “HouseBroken” focusers on a group of animals that gather for group therapy while their humans are away. And yes, there are some strays that take advantage of these helpful gatherings. These animals are all different with personality traits that just might look like someone viewers...
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Jennifer Aniston wishes Courteney Cox's daughter on bday

Washington [US], June 14 (ANI): 'Friends' actors Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, who played on-screen best friends for 10 years as Rachel Green and Monica Geller, have maintained a good friendship with each other in real life too. In fact, Jennifer considers Courteney's daughter Coco as her god-daughter. And now...
CelebritiesPosted by
Tyla

The Twins Who Played Baby Emma In Friends Are Now 18

Friends fans might feel like no time at all has passed since the sitcom came to an end, but what if we told you that the actresses who played baby Emma are now 18?. Yep, believe it or not Emma was played by twins Noelle and Cali Sheldon when they were just one year old, in the ninth and tenth seasons (between 2003 and 2004).
MinoritiesJezebel

Which Real Housewife Has the Best Gay Best Friend?

Since the dawn of Housewives, there have been gays paraded around like a Birkin on a rich woman’s wrist. While so many gay friends have sashayed through the franchises, here are our picks for the ones that made the biggest impact—from party planners to event planners, hairdressers to hairstylists—they represent a diverse swath of what it means to be a gay best friend of a Real Housewife.
TV Seriesaudacy.com

'Friends' cast made $2.5 million each for reunion special

For the very first season of Friends, each cast member made $22,500 per episode, which amounted to about $540,000 for the entire year. Definitely a lot of money, but consider that for the reunion special that was recently added to HBO Max, the cast, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, were paid $2.5 million EACH!