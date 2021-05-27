Cancel
An In-Depth Look at the Local Creative Behind Artsy Wire and Their Unique Creations

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere in the Coastal Bend, we have a wide array of talents, and an artistic community, to boast about. Diving into the creative processes and the stories behind these local artists provides a unique perspective into how their final products come to be in the first place. Jameel Johnston is...

Incredibly Unique Work by a Local Artist

Melissa Cole met with Hannah Smith, an artist from East Lyme. She makes beautiful works of art using stickers! If you want to send Hannah stickers you can send them to Hannah Smith P.O. Box 397 Niantic, CT 06357. You can also follow her on Instagram @artbyhannahlee.
Nature’s Creations: 2021 Cicada Brood X Captured in Copper as Unique Jewelry and Art

Cicada Jewelry captures the generational creature symbolic of our extraordinary emergence. NORTH BETHESDA, Md. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Maryland-based Nature’s Creations artists are freezing moments from nature that occur once every 17 years by covering the shell casings and the remains of full formed brood X cicadas in copper. These fascinating detailed treasures are all one-of-a kind since the actual cicada specimens are still intact inside.
Exploring the Creative Differences of Six Local Artists in the Coastal Bend

"Art" is a ubiquitous term transcending age, variety of work, skill, and specialties. The Coastal Bend has an ever-growing art community with astonishing talent, and our Artist Issue aims to celebrate the fantastic work done by brilliant individuals in our community by spotlighting their craft. Each creative professional practices in their own unique ways; sharing and exploring how these artists create their works illustrates what separates their craft from one another. However, the individuality in their work and career path is also the common theme bringing these artists together.
PHOTOS: Imagineer Zach Riddley Shares A Look at Skylights Inside the New Creations Shop at EPCOT

Light is an important material in our new designs – a way of creating a feeling of openness and connection between all these new spaces and our broader World Celebration neighborhood, said Riddley. The light wells are designed to be reminiscent of the former CommuniCore skylights, using radial and arc shapes to give order and a classic EPCOT aesthetic. The lights will be using modern technology...
Black art matters: local creatives seeking lasting change

A year on from Asheville’s Black Lives Matter protests, local artists assess how the city’s cultural scene has — and has not — continued to engage with issues of racial justice and promote talent of color. arts. -by Edwin Arnaudin. The travel writer and longtime Asheville devotee discusses narrowing down...
Interview Worn & Wound’s Chief Creative Officer Shares The Inspiration Behind A New ’90s-Inspired Collab With Zodiac

The ’90s have been back for a minute. Which is why the new Worn & Wound x Zodiac Super Sea Wolf Limited Edition is so impressive - it still somehow feels fresh. The design includes some very literal Fresh Prince of Bel-Air elements – mis-matched colors, velcro, paint-splatters – but the look is so current that it feels contemporary. You don’t have to wear it nostalgically or ironically. You can just wear it.
’Spectrum of Creativity’ exhibit recognizes local students, emerging artists

The City of Ocala and Magnolia Art Xchange teamed up to recognize students and emerging artists through their “Spectrum of Creativity” competition recently. The competition saw artists in three divisions compete according to their respective years of experience, from high school students to artists with 1 to 5 years of experience, and artists with 6 to 10 years of experience.
Ashes of Creation provides a look at early siege area gameplay

Previously, Ashes of Creation had only provided a slice of siege area gameplay, specifically focusing on fighting world boss dragons. Now, the devs of the PvP MMORPG are providing a full look at siege gameplay in their latest video preview. The footage in question is noted as being “very EARLY”...
Crafting An Icon With The Creative Minds Behind Cruella

Cruella de Vil always gets a bad wrap, the ruthless businesswoman who will stop at nothing to get what she wants is considered one of Disney’s most vilest (yest fashionable) villains. Her name literally translate to “devil.” But how did Ms. de Vil become so…Cruel?. Tragically orphaned at a young...
Elegant Creations

A Trinket Box Journal Premiere and The Valley of the Dolls Coming ...... A Trinket Box Journal Premiere and The Valley of the Dolls Coming ...... The Life After Life Trinket Box House Journal-(SOLD-THANK U!) This little house journal is called "Life after Life". It is a keepsake trinket box...
Local bar owner gets creative through COVID-19 pandemic

CHICO — The COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of bars and restaurants all over the state. But while Argus Bar and Patio was closed, owner Scott Baldwin was thinking of other ways to maintain his business. Born out of the pandemic was Monster Crate, a subscription-based, at-home cocktail kit. It...
Vortex creation and control in the Kitaev spin liquid by local bond modulations

The Kitaev model realizes a quantum spin liquid where the spin excitations are fractionalized into itinerant Majorana fermions and localized $\mathbb{Z}_2$ vortices. Quantum entanglement between the fractional excitations can be utilized for decoherence-free topological quantum computation. Of particular interest is the anyonic statistics realized by braiding the vortex excitations under a magnetic field. Despite the promising potential, the practical methodology for creation and control of the vortex excitations remains elusive thus far. Here we theoretically propose how one can create and move the vortices in the Kitaev spin liquid. We find that the vortices are induced by a local modulation of the exchange interaction; especially, the local Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya (symmetric off-diagonal) interaction can create vortices most efficiently in the (anti)ferromagnetic Kitaev model, as it effectively flips the sign of the Kitaev interaction. We test this idea by performing the {\it ab initio} calculation for a candidate material $\alpha$-RuCl$_3$ through the manipulation of the ligand positions that breaks the inversion symmetry and induces the local Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction. We also demonstrate a braiding of vortices by adiabatically and successively changing the local bond modulations.
Room Design Ideas and Picking Wall Art

When we think of space design or designing an income room, formal space or any space that guests may see when visiting our house, we frequently think of selecting out paintings or designs of painting. I am talking about presenting wall art. Paintings are elegant and decorative and if they're...
Custom Diamond Jewelry – Why Every Fashionista Should Invest In The Trend

Diamonds aren’t only the symbol of opulence and luxury. They are a pleasure to own, so every fashionista deserves to buy them. Don’t worry if you aren’t an heiress or take home a fat paycheck. You can still go the extra mile with budgeting and saving just to pick a few of these precious stones for your collection. Whether you plan to buy your first diamond or wish to add something to your collection, customization is the way to go. Here are some reasons why every woman should invest in the trend.