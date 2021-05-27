newsbreak-logo
Middle East

Culprits seek unending Princess Latifa controversy

By News Desk
weeklyblitz.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since a number of recent photographs of Sheikha Latifa bint al-Maktoum (also known as Princess Latifa) have appeared in the social media, proving the Dubai princess is happily living with her family members, several culprits and scammers, who had earlier robbed-off hundreds of thousands of dollars from her and even had succeeded in letting Princess Latifa step into their dangerous trap, have visibly turned mad sensing the Dubai princess may now expose series of crimes committed by Tiina Jauhiainen, David Haigh, Marcus Essabri and few other criminals. It may be mentioned here that, for the past couple of years, Tiina Jauhiainen and David Haigh have been running an outrageous false campaign claiming Princess Latifa was held in a solitary confinement against her will, while the scamming duo has been collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars from various individuals and organization under the false pretense of “campaign and legal actions for saving Princess Latifa”.

