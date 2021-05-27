Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson testifies on appointment system

Posted by 
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XkAAD_0aDoJa2V00

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was in the hot seat in Lansing today, answering questions about the growing backlog at SOS branches around the state for license plate renewals and other motor vehicle services.

It continues to be an appointment-only system with no walk-ins allowed, and Secretary Benson said there are no immediate plans to change that.

During her testimony before the Michigan House Oversight Committee, Benson said she's improving technology, including staffing at a call center for people to book appointments.

She also said half the people who try to book appointments online between 8 a.m. and noon can get in.

She was also asked about expanding hours to include evenings and weekends to help reduce the backlog.

"We're in the process of exploring a lot of ideas. I think the extended hours model as well that you talked about is something we'd also like to consider as we continue to search for ways to improve the system. I appreciate the feedback, I think it's important to remember that we have limited capacity either way," she said.

Benson said if they re-open offices for walk-ins, that will take away from staffing for appointments.

She also said staffing has not kept up with demand for motor vehicle services for many years, and closings with the pandemic added to the backlog, adding that more funding for staff and technology would help.

View All 67 Commentsarrow_down
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jocelyn Benson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Secretary#State Services#State Jocelyn Benson#Secretary Benson#Book Appointments#Walk Ins#Staffing#Sos Branches#License Plate Renewals#Closings#Questions#Motor Vehicle Services#Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicskurv.com

Secretary Of State To Resign

The Texas Secretary of State is resigning after the Senate took no action on her confirmation. Ruth Reggero Hughs notified Gov. Greg Abbott that she will step down from the office she was appointed to in August 2019. The state constitution requires a secretary of state appointed between regular legislative...
Lenawee County, MIDaily Telegram

Rep. Bronna Kahle seeks comments on Secretary of State appointment-only model

ADRIAN — State Rep. Bronna Kahle is asking Lenawee County residents to share their experiences with the appointment-only system at Secretary of State branch offices. The department moved to the appointment-only model last June after previously closing its offices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In April, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson made the change permanent, calling the walk-in system an “antiquated, inefficient, take-a-number system that nobody liked.”
PoliticsPosted by
97.9 WGRD

Appointments Only at SOS To Be Permanent

If you've had the need to visit the Secretary of State within the past year, you are aware that appointments are required to visit a branch in person. This is going to become a permanent operation. Gone are the days of walking into the Secretary of State and waiting in...
Politicsgo955.com

Secretary Benson denounces 39-bill voter legislation

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson submitted testimony to the state Senate Elections Committee today, denouncing legislation from the chamber’s 39-bill package that she says promotes voter suppression. “The 2020 election was the most safe, secure and accessible in our state’s history. This truth was affirmed...
Grand Rapids, MIWLUC

Gov. Whitmer releases new epidemic order

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Whitmer released a new epidemic order and updated Michigan’s return to work policy. “We’ve made remarkable progress in our battle with COVID-19 thanks to vaccines, life is starting to really get back to normal now,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Starting immediately, everyone can return...
Politicsabc12.com

Republicans pushing Secretary of State to reopen branch offices for walk-ins

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Republicans are pushing Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to reopen branch offices for walk-in visits without appointments. Benson announced in April that she plans to make the appointment-only plan permanent for all Secretary of State offices. The change started last summer during the coronavirus pandemic, but Benson said it will continue indefinitely.
Lansing, MIPosted by
13 ON YOUR SIDE

SOS Benson calls for passage of voter protection act

LANSING, Mich — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has submitted a letter to the Senate calling for the passage of the For the People Act (S.1). She says the act will protect democracy and the freedom to vote. “S.1 and the substitute amendment would put in place critical, minimum standards...
Politicsmigop.org

STATEMENT: Republican Response to Dana Nessel and Jocelyn Benson's Lies and Mischaracterizations

Republican Response to Dana Nessel and Jocelyn Benson's Lies and Mischaracterizations. Republican Response to Dana Nessel and Jocelyn Benson's Lies and Mischaracterizations. It's pretty rich for Jocelyn Benson, who violated election law this past fall, to come out and claim Michigan's elections are among the safest in the country. An overwhelming majority of voters support voter ID requirements, despite the lies and mischaracterization from Democrats.
North Kingstown, RIPosted by
The Associated Press

Secretary of State Gorbea announces run for governor

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea plans to run for governor next year. “I have a track record of meeting challenges head-on, of thinking beyond the status quo and building consensus on tough policy decisions,” the Democrat said in a video announcement released Sunday. “As governor, I will continue to make our government more accountable to the people, to challenge special interests and the status quo and connect people to opportunities that will help them thrive.”
Michigan StateWILX-TV

Michigan auto experience guides Secretary Jennifer Granholm in D.C.

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Lessons learned in Michigan are fueling the country’s energy future. Former Governor Jennifer Granholm is credited for bringing clean energy jobs and new industry to Michigan during the Great Recession. As she nears her 100th day as Secretary of Energy, Granholm reflects on that experience. “I...
Politicsthecentersquare.com

SOS Benson defends her appointment-only system

(The Center Square) – Michiganders are waiting months for an appointment at the Secretary of State’s office if they can’t snag a next-day appointment. Still, SOS Jocelyn Benson defended her appointment-only system before the House Oversight Committee. Benson on Thursday defended her program despite every Lansing branch office being booked...
Lansing, MIabc12.com

Secretary of State announces plan to eliminate appointment backlog at branches

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Two Democrat lawmakers introduced bills Tuesday to help Michigan Secretary of State branch offices work through a backlog of appointments. The $25 million plan from Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson involves increasing the number of available appointments at 210 branch offices across Michigan by hiring new staff and allowing additional overtime pay. She hopes to create 500,000 available appointments by Sept. 30.
Politicsgophouse.org

Rep. Outman questions Benson on issues plaguing Secretary of State’s office

State Rep. Patrick Outman today joined his colleagues on the House Oversight Committee to question Michigan Secretary of State (SOS) Jocelyn Benson about her controversial decision to end regular walk-in services at branch offices. “The stories I have heard from people in my district highlight the issue-ridden system currently in...
Georgia State41nbc.com

Georgia secretary of state seeks new elections director

ATLANTA (AP) — The search is on for a new person to run elections in Georgia. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Tuesday announced that the longtime elections director in his office, Chris Harvey, is leaving at the end of the week. Raffensperger’s office said in a news release that...