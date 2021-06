The Null Composure is a brand new Seasonal Ritual weapon in Destiny 2 that made its way into the game with Season of the Splicer. Null Composure is a quest-based weapon that requires you to complete a few objectives before you can actually get your hands on it, and while these objectives aren’t terribly difficult, it will be very time consuming, so be prepared to either spend a ton of time grinding some Gambit for a few hours in one sitting, or maybe just sit back and complete some activities throughout the season to get your hands on the brand new Fusion Rifle. So, what do you need to do to get your hands on the Null Composure Legendary Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2?