LUSU posts apology for pro-Palestine statement before Jewish Society gave response

By Elliott Partridge
The Tab
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Student Union posted a statement expressing support for Palestinians under siege on Wednesday, May 26th. The statement was removed the same day following complaints that the Jewish Society was not involved in the crafting of the statement. An apology was posted by LUSU on May 27th, at no point...

