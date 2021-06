On May 10, the U.S. Department of the Treasury opened its online portal for federally recognized tribes to collect their American Rescue Plan funds. But two-and-a-half weeks later, many Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta tribes have not yet received their money. For some tribes, the slowdown has been caused by internet issues. A slowdown of even a few weeks could cause problems for the tribes that want to start water and sewer projects before the end of the summer barge season.