John Of Gaunt Stakes Tips: Classy Voyage looks a Safe bet at Haydock

By Steve Chambers
horseracing.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Chambers picks out his best bet for the John Of Gaunt Stakes, which takes place at Haydock Park on Saturday afternoon... John Quinn's Safe Voyage will attempt to emulate the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Main Aim by winning back-to-back renewals of the John Of Gaunt Stakes, and the classy eight-year-old will head to Haydock Park this weekend as the one they all have to beat. It's been over a decade since Main Aim achieved the sparkling Group 3 double, but in Safe Voyage there's a major contender who can emulate the former Freemason Lodge inmate.

www.horseracing.net
