John Of Gaunt Stakes Tips: Classy Voyage looks a Safe bet at Haydock

Adam Kirby’s gaunt features tell the story of his constant battle with scales to pursue his career as a rider on the Flat, and his voice was close to cracking with emotion as he talked through his winning ride on Adayar in the Derby here on Saturday. “I’m not really a person to get overly excited about things but I was then, it was a real buzz,” he said. “I hope my kids were watching. At least they know that when people call daddy an all-weather jockey, he’s not an all-weather jockey.”