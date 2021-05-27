‘Friends’ Cast Reveals the One Thing They Disliked About the Show

So do you think Friends stars Mathew Perry, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman will reunite for a special about the making of the reunion special? Because after one long, COVID-rattled road to get here, HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion is currently flowing on the streaming service as you read this (but don't do anywhere yet). And this is definitely "The One Where They Brought Along Some Impressive Other Friends," with BTS, Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai also checking in. But the entire special wasn't just about looking ahead- so if you're interested, we're going to throw on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign because the cast offers their thoughts on where the gang would be now and what they would be doing.