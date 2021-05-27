newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Friends’ Cast Reveals the One Thing They Disliked About the Show

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
Fun 104.3
Fun 104.3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Friends: The Reunion is generally a very light affair. For 100 minutes, the six core cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — wander the reconstructed sets from the series, read scripts from classic episodes, and answer questions about the show from fans and host James Corden. Personal problems, contracts disputes, the entire Joey spinoff series; they’re all left totally unmentioned.

fun1043.com
Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

Rochester, MN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://fun1043.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
James Corden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Show Time#Cast Members#Friends#Classic Episodes#Stars#Host James Corden#Bits#Scripts#Answer Questions#Live Grubs#Personal Problems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & Videosprima.co.uk

Friends cast reveal what their characters would be doing today

Friends has been off the air for 17 years, but with constant reruns and binge-watching, the show is as popular as ever. Now, the cast have (finally!) reunited for a special unscripted episode and, to celebrate, they've revealed what they think their characters would be doing today. Speaking to People,...
TV Series963kklz.com

‘Friends’ Reunion: See First Teaser Trailer of HBO Max Special

Friends: The Reunion is set to hit HBO Max on May 27, and the streaming service just dropped the first teaser trailer. Very little is shown in the clip below, but it’ll certainly pull at the heartstrings of any major Friends fan. From the cast walking in slow motion on a studio lot to a dramatic version of “I’ll Be There For You” soundtracking clip, once the words “The One Where They Get Back Together” appear, it’ll be enough to make a fan scream, “Oh…my…God!”
TV Seriesentrepreneurshandbook.co

How Team Negotiation Made a Group of Friends Each $20 Million A Year

Friends, one of the most successful sitcoms in television history, ended twenty years ago. The reruns, however, live on and on and on. As Chandler might say — could they be any more repeated? The jokes may have dated, but one thing that hasn't dated is the earnings of the six main cast members.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Friends: The Reunion Full-Length Trailer Shows the Cast Together at Last

HBO Max debuted the official trailer and key art for Friends: The Reunion, debuting THURSDAY, MAY 27 on HBO Max. Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.
TV Seriestoofab.com

Friends Cast On Filming 'Emotional' Reunion Special, Reveal Where Their Characters Would Be Now

"It's funny, when we do get together, it's like no time has passed." The "Friends" cast is opening up about filming the highly-anticipated reunion special. While speaking with PEOPLE for their latest cover story, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer recalled reuniting for the HBO unscripted special 17 years after the show wrapped.
TV SeriesTODAY.com

'Friends' cast shares first details from their big reunion show

The long-awaited “Friends” reunion will be here faster than it takes Rachel to mess up an order at Central Perk. The cast graces the cover of People magazine's May 31 issue, and they talked about what it was like reuniting to reminisce about the landmark ‘90s sitcom on the upcoming HBO Max special.
TV SeriesFOXBusiness

Friends cast makes bank outside of the show with business ventures

These "Friends" are the original influencers – and they continue to capitalize and cash in on their likeability. The stars of "Friends" have raked in lucrative endorsement deals with brands like Coca-Cola, L’Oreal and Emirates Airline, among others over the years, decades after the mega-hit sitcom ended in 2004. And the upcoming reunion on being streamed on HBO Max on May 27 to celebrate the iconic sitcom’s 25th anniversary will likely lead to even more buzzy business ventures for the cast members – outside of their syndication revenue paychecks.
TV Seriesfiz-x.com

‘Friends’ Fans Are Not Happy About One Cast Member Not Included In The Reunion

Seventeen years after the series ended, Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey, and Ross will come back to sit on the couch in Central Perk once again. Friends: The Reunion will air on HBO Max later this month, with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer in tow, along with special guests BTS, Lady Gaga, James Corden, Justin Bieber, Mindy Kaling, Cara Delevingne, David Beckham, and Kit Harington, for some reason. The special will also feature appearances from recurring cast members, including Tom Selleck (Richard), Reese Witherspoon (Jill), and Maggie Wheeler (Janice).
TV SeriesRefinery29

The Cast Of Friends Revealed A Secret Offscreen Romance That May Break The Internet

The six iconic characters of '90s sitcom Friends had their fair share of crushes, kisses, and even full-blown serious relationships with each other. But the real-life cast has always maintained that offscreen, they're all just friends. However, during the highly-anticipated Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max, (spoilers ahead) the actors dropped a huge bombshell: Two of the cast members weren't always platonic.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The One Where The Cast Speculates On What The "Friends" Are Doing Now

So do you think Friends stars Mathew Perry, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman will reunite for a special about the making of the reunion special? Because after one long, COVID-rattled road to get here, HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion is currently flowing on the streaming service as you read this (but don't do anywhere yet). And this is definitely "The One Where They Brought Along Some Impressive Other Friends," with BTS, Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai also checking in. But the entire special wasn't just about looking ahead- so if you're interested, we're going to throw on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign because the cast offers their thoughts on where the gang would be now and what they would be doing.
TV Serieslehren.com

Best Moments From Friends Reunion Special On HBO Max

The moment all fans, fanatics, netizens and twitteratis were waiting for is finally here since the much awaited Friends reunion special episode has been dropped today itself on HBO Max and now we take a look at best moments from Friends reunion special on HBO Max. An entire year later...
MoviesNarcity

11 New Shows & Movies That All Your Friends Will Be Talking About This Weekend

Not sure what to watch tonight? Here are all the new movies and shows on Netflix, Crave, Apple TV+, Disney+ and Roku that all your friends will be talking about this weekend. We have all the details on how to stream the Friends: The Reunion special in Canada. So get ready for some major nostalgia as you binge the long-awaited special.
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

Friends Creators Spill MORE Tea, Talk Diversity, Reveal The Romance The Cast FOUGHT Them Over

Now that we’ve heard from the iconic cast of Friends, what about the major players behind the scenes?. The Friends reunion gave us a lot of juicy details about the production of the beloved ‘90s sitcom, as well as plenty of nostalgic moments for fans of the series. But while the cast came together to reminisce about their iconic ten-year run onscreen, The Hollywood Reporter caught up with Marta Kauffman, Kevin Bright, and David Crane, the creators of the series, to share their perspective on the reunion and the legacy of the show.