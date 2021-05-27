Several indicted in Lewis County

VANCEBURG — Several people were recently indicted by a Lewis County grand jury.

Tyler Blevins, 30, was indicted on one count of first-degree fleeing/evading police, one count of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count of first-degree criminal mischief, one count of first-degree criminal mischief, one count disregarding a stop sign, one count speeding and one count first-degree being a persistent felony offender.

According to the indictment, one or about Jan. 23, 2021, Blevins allegedly fled from officers with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and led them on a high-speed chase. He also allegedly caused damage to a 2019 Ford Explorer owned by the sheriff’s office, causing a loss $1,000 or more.

Michael Wayne Flanery, 45, was indicted on one count of third-degree burglary, one count of theft by unlawful taking of property with a value of more than $500, but less than $10,000.

According to the indictment, Flanery allegedly entered a building owned by Ella Wright and took multiple items valued at $3,000.

The indictment said Blevins also allegedly damaged an iPhone 12 Plus owned by Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Ginn, causing a loss of more than $1,000.

David Vincent Boggs, 54, was indicted on one count of second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

In a separate indictment, Boggs was also indicted on one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Boggs was also indicted separately on first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance charge.

In a fourth indictment, Boggs was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tabitha Dawn Shenett, was indicted on one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count improper display of registration plates, operating on a suspended/revoked license and one count failure to use turn signal.