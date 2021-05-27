Lazy Beach Brew Crew Joins Pints with Plates

If you’re looking for a family friendly beach club located on picture perfect Bangtao Beach you’re sure to love The Lazy Coconut. The relaxed and chill venue oozes tropical beach vibes and has a plenty of corners for that Instagram worthy shot. We loved the swing adorned bar, refreshing swimming pool, cute and rustic cabanas, and tranquil tables ideal for spending a long day at the beach. The menu is varied and brimming with dishes that were made for sharing. Check out their seafood and BBQ boards if you’re visiting with friends and make sure to delve into a few of their healthy dips and salads for a vibrant and satisfying lunch. Highlights during our meal included the flavourful Mezze Plate with Hummus, Olives, Crudites, Pita Bread and Baba Ganoush, the perfectly prepared Chicken Souvlaki with Tzatziki Sauce, the Horiatiki Salad with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Feta Cheese and Olives, the Papaya Salad with Fermented Crab “Som Tum”, the fragrant and juicy Andaman Sea Prawns, the Whole Seabass in coconut leaves and the mouthwatering fall-off-the-bone Slow-Roasted Pork Spareribs. The Fresh Fruit and Homemade Coconut Ice Cream served in the Shell is not one to miss and was an ideal treat to enjoy while lazing beside the pool. Relax with a few of their tropical cocktails or cold, refreshing coconuts to pair with your meal and book a front row table to enjoy one of the best sunsets on the island. Twinpalms offers a free shuttle service to and from The Lazy Coconut for guests staying at the hotel. A must visit for those who crave a deserted island meets Bali destination.