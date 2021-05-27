Amelia Heinle Details The Unique Challenges Of Playing Comatose

In 2007, Victoria’s coma was scripted so that you could go on your real-life maternity leave with your son Rowe. What was your reaction when you found out this plan? “I don’t remember who it was but someone did tell me [in advance], but I didn’t give it much thought until it was happening. Comas can be really great but they can also be really scary. It can either mean you’re having a little break or you’re getting fired and your character isn’t waking up. You have to be careful of what you wish for.”