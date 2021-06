Yesterday, the Londonderry Police Department saved some baby ducklings that had fallen into a storm grate in the Police parking lot, according to their Facebook page. Today, LPD officers noticed that several ducklings fell through a storm grate behind our police station. They were able to rescue all nine of them, but unfortunately could only reunite one of them with their mother before she left the area. We think she’ll come back to look for the ducklings in the morning, but if anyone notices a mama duck with a single duckling anywhere near our PD (up to a mile radius), please let us know!