JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – When April Carmley mistook a Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy for her brother, it triggered events that eventually led to her arrest. Deputy James McCall said he was sitting in his patrol car in the gravel parking lot next to the sheriff’s office when a woman allegedly attempted to get in the car. The woman, later identified as 25-year- old April Michelle Carmley of nearby Water Street, told McCall she thought he was her brother is why she was trying to open the car door.