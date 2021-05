Here's another reason to carry your vaccine card with you at all times: it could help you score a delicious freebie at lunch. Starting today – Friday, May 21 – all Shake Shack locations in the US are dishing out gratis crinkle-cut fries to customers who show proof of vaccination. The offer's good through Saturday, June 12, and diners have to purchase a burger or chicken sandwich to take advantage of the post-poke deal.