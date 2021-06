When we’re in need of something fun to do in New Hampshire there’s never a shortage! No matter the season, no matter the weather we can typically find something to make memories. The only problem? We tend to do the same things repeatedly. Once we find something we like, it’s our new go-to! But doing that keeps us from experiencing the parts of the state that are a bit off-the-beaten-path. If you do the same thing, consider checking out some of the fun spots on this list.