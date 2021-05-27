You Might Have Low Blood Pressure If This Happens To You
One of the best ways to predict someone's risk of heart attack, stroke, or cardiac disease is to measure their blood pressure (via Mayo Clinic). In most cases, lower blood pressure is considered a sign of good health. However, if blood pressure readings get too low, it could be a sign of an underlying health condition that needs to be treated. For this reason, you'll want to know the signs of dangerously low blood pressure and what you can do about it.www.healthdigest.com