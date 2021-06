6/2/2021 – There are hardly any changes at the top of the new FIDE World Ranking List as the first 22 players on the list have not played any FIDE-rated games in May and with a rating of 2847 Magnus Carlsen is still clear number one, followed by Fabiano Caruana with 2820. However, in the women's list Aleksandra Goryachkina gained some points and is now on 2596, only four points away from the 2600 mark though Hou Yifan (2658) is still clear number one on the women's list. Alireza Firouzja (2759) remains best junior, and Polina Shuvalova (2489) remains best female junior player.