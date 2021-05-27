Man of the Woods Experience: Rankins win LCBC at Kerr Reservoir, Jody Ray Adams appreciation
Hey, everyone. With Jody Ray Adams having retired as our outdoors columnist, I’m writing the outdoors columns for the foreseeable future. I may not have possess the same outward silliness as him, may have caught roughly 99,999 fewer fish in my life and may not have hauled anything through the snow, but I have mastered trail running and have proven my ability to pitch a tent in five minutes.www.poteaudailynews.com