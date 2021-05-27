Cancel
Fort Smith, AR

Man of the Woods Experience: Rankins win LCBC at Kerr Reservoir, Jody Ray Adams appreciation

By Tom Firme Sports Editor
Poteau Daily News & Sun
 8 days ago

Hey, everyone. With Jody Ray Adams having retired as our outdoors columnist, I'm writing the outdoors columns for the foreseeable future. I may not have possess the same outward silliness as him, may have caught roughly 99,999 fewer fish in my life and may not have hauled anything through the snow, but I have mastered trail running and have proven my ability to pitch a tent in five minutes.

