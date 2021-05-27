York Region’s medical officer says province considering shortening vaccine interval

newsbreak-logo
Word from out of York Region indicates the Ontario Government is planning to shorten the second dose interval between COVID-19 vaccines, starting with those aged 80 and above. Dr. Karim Kurji, York Region’s medical officer of health, indicated during Thursday morning’s council meeting that the province has informed health units to prepare for the shortening of the interval, starting as early as next week. “They have given us the heads up, that they hopefully will move in that direction as of next week with the over 80 group, and then subsequently moving down to the over 70 age group,” said Kurji during Thursday’s meeting. “We are currently working through the logistics of this particular move. And with the objective of being fair, and causing minimal confusion, at this point in time, we’re still studying over different options, and haven’t quite landed on how we will be doing this.”

Anyone living or working in York Region aged 18+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine as of May 18

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for a first dose is expanding to anyone living or working in York Region aged 18 and older tomorrow. Bookings for appointments — which are required to receive a vaccine — open Tuesday, May 18 at 8:30 a.m. for clinics across the region, following the province's announcement earlier today that rollout to ages 18+ would be accelerated from May 24, according to regional spokesperson Patrick Casey.
Public Healthwestcentralonline.com

Province Edges Closer To Next Vaccination Milestone

The provincial government reported another decline in the number of active cases of COVID-19 Saturday afternoon. There were 180 new cases, and 184 recoveries reported. Two deaths linked to COVID-19 were also reported. The two deaths were in the South Central zone – one person in the 50-59 age group...
dailyhive.com

BC reducing interval between first and second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Many British Columbians will be able to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine faster than expected. On Thursday afternoon, health officials announced that they were reducing the amount of time between the first and second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine from 13 weeks to approximately eight weeks. Details were provided during a live press conference with Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.
Public Healthgananoquereporter.com

Ontario shortens interval for second doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Ontario Premier Doug Ford promises a “two-dose summer” as the province speeds up delivery of follow up vaccines. More than 65 per cent of adults in the province have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Ford said, calling Ontario’s vaccination rollout “amongst the best in the world.”
Public Healthgananoquereporter.com

Moore named Ontario's new Chief Medical Officer of Health

Queen’s Park has named Ontario’s new top doctor and he has a strong connection to Kingston. The Toronto Sun has learned that Dr. Kieran Moore, the current medical officer for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health, will replace the outgoing Dr. David Williams, who had planned to retire in February but agreed to stay on amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Public Health620ckrm.com

Province sets schedule for second vaccination eligibility

A tentative schedule for when Saskatchewan people over the age of 45 can book their second COVID-19 shot has been released by the government. The campaign to get second doses has already started for those aged 85 or over. Those 80 and over will be eligible starting May 24. During...
Public Health895thelake.ca

Province Considering New Approach To Restrictions

A hint from Ontario’s Solicitor General that officials are working on a sector-by-sector reopening strategy for the province. Sylvia Jones said Wednesday that experts with the Ministry of Health have suggested moving away from the regionalization approach, with the argument that people are more likely to move from one location to another.
Wisconsin Statewpr.org

Wisconsin Chief Medical Officer: Guidelines Haven't Changed For Those Not Fully Vaccinated

New reports of COVID-19 cases are on the decline in Wisconsin, based on the latest data published by the state Department of Health Services. DHS reported 282 new cases of the disease Thursday, bringing the average for the past seven days to 285 daily cases. One week ago, the average was 377 daily cases. Daily new cases have been declining since a spike in mid-April, when the average was more than 800 per day.
Public Healthniagaranow.com

Province opens vaccine bookings to all adults Tuesday

All Ontario adults will be able to book a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. At 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021, individuals aged 18 and over, or turning 18 in 2021, will be eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the provincial booking system and call centre, or directly through public health units that use their own booking system.
HealthVermilion Standard

Clinical Trials Alberta website launches to attract more medical research to the province

The province has launched a new Clinical Trials Alberta website in an initiative to attract more medical studies. While the development of a new drug or treatment usually starts in a laboratory, the next step is often a clinical trial involving volunteers. Studies can be done to test treatments, discover more about disease prevention and diagnosis, or learn about how an illness affects a person’s life by testing a new diabetes monitoring app on volunteers.
Public Healtheverythinggp.com

More Alberta physician clinics to offer COVID vaccines

Another 60 physician clinics will soon begin vaccinating patients as Alberta’s vaccine rollout continues to expand. In April, a total of 20 physician clinics across the province participated in a pilot project to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible patients. Based on the learnings from these initial clinics, 60 additional clinics throughout the province will join the vaccine rollout in the coming weeks.
Public Healthdailyhive.com

Ontario shortens minimum dose interval to 28 days, but most still waiting months for second shot

Ontario unveiled an accelerated second dose strategy on Friday where people can book a second COVID-19 vaccine appointment as early as 28 days after their first shot. The province will start with second doses for people age 80 and up, and move to offer second doses in a “first-in, first-out” approach where people who had their first shot earlier will be eligible for their second dose sooner.
Worldkathmandupost.com

No contact tracing in Province 2 due to lack of medical equipment

Jagarnathpur Rural Municipality, in coordination with the district administration office in Parsa, started Covid-19 testing in the rural municipality four days ago after scores of villagers were taken ill in the rural municipality in the span of 10 days. At least 16 people have died due to Covid-19 complications since...
Public Healthwestcentralonline.com

Province Releases School Vaccination Delivery Plan for Students

As younger and younger ages get approved for Pfizer's vaccine against COVID-19, the Saskatchewan Health Authority continues to work on a plan to get younger people vaccinated against the virus. Part of that plan includes vaccination clinics in schools. The SHA announced today they would begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in...