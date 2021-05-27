Cancel
Nebraska State

Oklahoma critical of Fox over kickoff time against Nebraska

By Sam McKewon
Omaha.com
 22 days ago

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s big nonconference game at Oklahoma will kick off before noon Sept. 18. And OU, in a rare criticism of a TV partner, expressed its extreme displeasure. “We are bitterly disappointed that the great Oklahoma-Nebraska rivalry, on the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century, will kick off at 11 a.m.,” read a statement from Sooner Athletic Director Joe Castiglione. “We tried every possible avenue to proactively make our case. The Big 12 Conference also supported our strenuous efforts to secure a more traditional time that would honor this game and our fans. However, in the end, our TV partner chose to exercise its full contractual rights and denied our requests.”

omaha.com
