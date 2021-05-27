Steve Harvey Talks To Swizz Beatz About DMX Last Album Exodus

Days ago, the world waited eagerly for the first posthumous album from DMX to arrive on streaming services. Exodus arrived on Friday with features from Jay-Z, Nas, Usher, Alicia Keys, The Lox, Griselda and several others. Not long thereafter, Hits Daily Double projected that the project would move anywhere between 28,000 and 32,000 units during its first week. That is a potential 13,000 unit improvement from his last studio album in 2012. With Exodus settling into the music space, some fans are eagerly awaiting a second release from the late artist. Producer Swizz Beatz answered some of those questions during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club.