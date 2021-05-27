Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Steve Harvey Talks To Swizz Beatz About DMX Last Album Exodus

By TQ "The Queen"
majicatl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Harvey caught up with Swizz Beatz to talk about DMX last album, “Exodus”. Listen to the interview found on this page to find out what challenges Swizz Beatz experienced during the process. DMX last album is available now.

majicatl.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Swizz Beatz
Person
Steve Harvey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exodus#Dmx#Dmx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Swizz Beatz Remembers His Last Song With DMX

DMX's death continues to weigh heavy on the hearts of many of his fans and collaborators, including Swizz Beatz, who was heavily involved in the creation of X's posthumous Exodus album. With the anticipated project due for release on May 28th, complete with guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Snoop Dogg, and Bono, Swizz Beatz took a moment to reflect on one of the final songs he worked on with his longtime creative partner.
MusicNME

DMX’s first posthumous album ‘Exodus’ set to arrive later this month

DMX’s first posthumous album ‘Exodus’ has been announced and will arrive later this month. The legendary rapper, whose real name was Earl Simmons, died on April 9 at the age of 50. He was first hospitalised following a heart attack as a result of a reported overdose on April 3, where he had remained in intensive care since.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Swizz says DMX’s new album was meant to be his big comeback

For DMX’s longtime collaborator, friend and Ruff Ryders crewmate Swizz Beatz, making his posthumous album “Exodus” — which drops on Friday — was supposed to be the start of a big comeback for the late rapper. “We did the whole album — the album was done — before he passed,”...
Celebritieszapgossip.com

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland excited for Verzuz deal

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are excited about Verzuz’s new deal with Triller. The pair took Verzuz – the virtual artist battle series – from Apple Music to Triller because they wanted to partner with a company of “super-disruptors and risk-takers”. Swizz told Variety: “We needed a team that wasn’t scared...
MusicHipHopDX.com

Swizz Beatz Reaffirms Decision To Keep It 100 At DMX’s Memorial

Swizz Beatz, like most of the world, has spent the last month mourning the loss of DMX. During the Ruff Ryders legend memorial on April 24, Swizz delivered a blunt message about not wanting anyone fake near him when it came time for him to leave the Earth. During an...
MusicPosted by
defpen

Swizz Beatz Discusses The Possibility Of A Second Posthumous DMX Album

Days ago, the world waited eagerly for the first posthumous album from DMX to arrive on streaming services. Exodus arrived on Friday with features from Jay-Z, Nas, Usher, Alicia Keys, The Lox, Griselda and several others. Not long thereafter, Hits Daily Double projected that the project would move anywhere between 28,000 and 32,000 units during its first week. That is a potential 13,000 unit improvement from his last studio album in 2012. With Exodus settling into the music space, some fans are eagerly awaiting a second release from the late artist. Producer Swizz Beatz answered some of those questions during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Swizz Beatz Explains Airing Out Frustrations At Memorial For DMX

Often, artists speak about the love that they have for one another or take to social media to give those that they admire their "flowers," but sincerity is difficult to come by in the music industry. There have been plenty of stories shared over the years about snakes, sharks, scammers, and double-dealers, but sometimes, two artists come together to form a lifelong bond like Swizz Beatz and DMX.
CelebritiesComplex

Swizz Beatz on Why He Called Out Fake Friends at DMX’s Homegoing

DMX and Swizz Beatz shared a unique bond throughout their careers. As a result, the super producer-turned-mogul decided to use X’s homegoing ceremony as a platform to call out people who weren’t there for his friend. During an interview with Angie Martinez, Swizz explained that his comments weren’t aimed at...
MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Swizz Beatz Recalls One Of The Final Songs He Worked On With DMX

Swizz Beatz has opened up about one of his final collaborations with the late, great DMX. Speaking with Rap-Up, the super-producer reflected on "Been to War," the French Montana-assisted track, which dropped a week after X's death and ended up on the soundtrack to the second season of Epic's Godfather of Harlem. "I actually made that record for X, and wanted that record for X, but then we was coming with the show. And so it was like, you know what, it's perfect," Swizz told the outlet. "Yeah, that might’ve been the last one."
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Swizz Beatz Doubles Down On Calling Out Phony Friends At DMX’s Funeral

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Swizz Beatz was closer to DMX than most, and made it a point to call out the phony friends who weren’t there for the late rapper when he was alive at his homegoing. In a recent interview with Angie Martinez, Swizz stood by what he said about X not getting the love he needed, and sycophants in his cipher.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Posthumous DMX Album Produced by Swizz Beatz Announced

A posthumous DMX album, Exodus, produced by Swizz Beatz, will be released May 28th via Def Jam Recordings. The album will mark the first DMX album since 2012’s Undisputed and feature all-new original material. It will arrive nearly two months after DMX’s death, April 9th. “My brother X was one...
MusicJanesville Gazette

A posthumous DMX album featuring new music is coming later this month

One month after the death of DMX, a new studio album from the renowned rapper is on the way. Rapper and producer Swizz Beatz announced Monday that "Exodus," a posthumous DMX album featuring new original music, will be released May 28 by Ruff Ryders and Def Jam Recordings. DMX, whose...
Musicsiriusxm.com

Legendary producer Swizz Beatz discusses collaborating with DMX on new music & more

Swizz Beatz, the prolific rapper and record producer behind DMX’s upcoming posthumous album Exodus (out May 28), T.I.’s “Bring ‘Em Out,” Beyoncé’s “Get Me Bodied,” and many more hit singles and albums, took some time to connect with Torae at Hip Hop Nation (Ch. 44) and Roxanne Shante during Have a Nice Day on LL COOL J’s Rock the Bells Radio (Ch. 43). As both a collaborator with and longtime friend of DMX, Swizz discussed the recording process, how the late rapper was excited for fans to hear a new side of him, and more with both hosts.
CelebritiesHighsnobiety

DMX 'Exodus 1:7' Album: Tracklist Reveal

It's been a little over a month since hip hop lost one of the greatest to ever do it, DMX. Yet, even in death, his legacy continues. The rapper's forthcoming album, which he announced back in August, has finally gotten a release date and tracklist, courtesy of executive producer and friend Swizz Beatz. Titled Exodus 1:7, DMX's final album – and his first in nine years – will arrive on May 28.
MusicNewsTimes

DMX's Posthumous Album, 'Exodus,' Features Guests Jay-Z, Nas, Bono, More

In the days after DMX’s death from a heart attack last month, several people close to the veteran rapper said that he recently had completed a new studio album, and details have begun to emerge about the release, which drops in two weeks, on May 28, via Ruff Ryders and Def Jam Recordings, the home of his most successful recordings, with whom he signed a new deal in 2019. The new album shares its name with DMX’s son Exodus Simmons.
Musiczapgossip.com

Swizz Beatz pays tribute to DMX at Billboard Music Awards

Swizz Beatz paid tribute to his “brother”, DMX, at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (23.05.21). The 42-year-old producer took a moment to honour the late rapper – who died last month aged 50, two weeks after suffering a heart attack- when he took to the stage at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre to present the award for Top Rap Song.