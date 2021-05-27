Steve Harvey Talks To Swizz Beatz About DMX Last Album Exodus

Swizz Beatz has opened up about one of his final collaborations with the late, great DMX. Speaking with Rap-Up, the super-producer reflected on "Been to War," the French Montana-assisted track, which dropped a week after X's death and ended up on the soundtrack to the second season of Epic's Godfather of Harlem. "I actually made that record for X, and wanted that record for X, but then we was coming with the show. And so it was like, you know what, it's perfect," Swizz told the outlet. "Yeah, that might’ve been the last one."